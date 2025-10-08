President Bola Tinubu has accepted the departure of Mahmood Yakubu as the national chairman of INEC

Yakubu left the commission one month before the expiration of his tenure and ahead of the governorship election in Anambra

However, the president is expected to announce Yakubu's successor after the Council of State meeting scheduled for this week

President Bola Tinubu has announced a formal acceptance of the departure of Mahmood Yakubu as the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after his second and final tenure expired.

On Tuesday, October 7, the former INEC boss handed over to May Agbamuche-Mbu, a legal expert, who will be acting in the capacity of INEC chairman pending the appointment of a substantive national chairman of the electoral body. Tinubu also conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger on Yakubu in recognition of his service to Nigeria.

How Tinubu will appoint new INEC chairman

The Punch reported that President Tinubu is expected to announce the successor of Yakubu after the Council of State meeting in Abuja, which was scheduled for Thursday, October 9. At the meeting, Tinubu is expected to present a list of nominees for the position of INEC chairman.

Among those expected at the Council of State meeting are former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. Others are the 36 governors of the federation, who are to advise the president on who should be the next INEC chairman

Yakubu had, in a letter dated October 3, 2025, appreciated President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as the chairman of INEC for two terms. In his response, Tinubu thanked Yakubu for sustaining democracy in Nigeria and conducting "free and fair" elections during his tenure.

The former INEC boss was first appointed by the late President Muhammadu Buhari as the 14th chairman of Nigeria's electoral commission in November 2015 for a period of a five-year term. The former president reappointed him in 2020.

Yakubu resigns ahead of the Anambra election

Thus, his resignation came one month ahead of the expiration of his tenure and before the governorship election in Anambra. Before his resignation, there had been controversies on who would succeed Yakubu in office.

Some are of the view that the next INEC chairman should not be appointed by the president, an argument, a political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, considers valid, while speaking to Legit.ng in an exclusive interview.

He said

"A sitting president nominates an electoral chairman to conduct an election that he is still going to participate in. I think I agree with those who are calling for a review of that system and taking away such power from the President and handing it over to another body."

Tinubu asks Senate to approve new appointee

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of Abdullahi Ramat to the Senate for approval as the chairman and CEO of the NERC.

The announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, October 7.

Tinubu's appointment as the chairman of the NERC has started generating reactions from some Nigerians and supporters of the new appointee.

