President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), according to a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, who confirmed that the National Council of State had approved Amupitan’s nomination. “The National Council of State has approved Amupitan’s nomination,” Onanuga stated.

INEC succession looms as legal scholar Joash Amupitan stands out with decades of academic excellence.

Source: Twitter

1.Joash Amupitan is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Amupitan was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in August 2014, marking his recognition as one of the country’s leading legal minds.

2. Serves as deputy vice-chancellor at University of Jos

As of October 25, 2022, Amupitan holds the position of deputy vice-chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, where he has taught law for decades.

3. Born in Kogi state in April 1967

Amupitan hails from Aiyetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of , a North-central state in Nigeria.

4. Nigeria’s best graduating law student in 1987

In his undergraduate years, Amupitan emerged top of his class, sweeping all major academic prizes in the Faculty of Law at the University of Jos, including the Richard Akinjide’s Prize and the UniJos Chancellor Prize.

5. Three law degrees

After earning his LL.B (Hons) in 1987, Amupitan completed his BL at the Nigerian Law School in 1988, followed by an LL.M in 1993 and a Ph.D in Law in 2007, all from the University of Jos.

6. Became a Professor of Law in 2008

Amupitan joined the University of Jos in 1989 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Law on October 1, 2008. He has supervised numerous postgraduate students and won the Teslim Elias Award for meritorious service in 2014.

7. Specialises in company law, corporate governance

Amupitan’s academic focus includes Company Law, Corporate Governance Law and the Law of Evidence. He has taught these subjects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels since 1989 and 2006 respectively.

8. Held key administrative roles in legal education

Between 2006 and 2012, Amupitan served as Head of the Department of Public Law, Dean of the Faculty of Law, and was re-elected for a second term as Dean in 2012.

9. Extensive legal and institutional experience

Amupitan has participated in litigation across Nigeria’s court system, served on company boards, and contributed to governance through roles in Vision 2020 and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Namu Town conflict.

10. Widely published and internationally recognised

With over 70 scholarly articles to his name, Amupitan has served as an external examiner and assessor to institutions such as the University of Fort Hare, National Islamic University Malaysia, and several Nigerian universities.

He is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University.

