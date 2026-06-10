An abroad-based Nigerian lady who divorced her husband shortly after relocating has shared her recent experience with him

In a now-viral video posted via her official TikTok account, she revealed how he threatened to deport her to Nigeria

According to her, the man invited her to his house and threatened to deport her if she did not comply

An abroad-based Nigerian lady who ended her marriage shortly after relocating abroad recounted a troubling encounter she had with her former husband.

She disclosed that the experience left her unsettled and forced her to reconsider the dynamics of their relationship after separation.

Lady's ex-husband demands one condition, warns against refusal. Photo credit: @profitabamba5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Abroad-based lady shares experience with ex-husband

According to her, the man had invited her to his house and warned that he would take steps that would force her return to Nigeria if she refused his request.

She narrated the incident in a video posted on TikTok via the account bearing the handle @profitabamba5.

She explained that her former husband called her late at night and demanded that she return to the house.

He insisted that her refusal would lead to consequences that would see her sent back to Nigeria.

She responded by questioning the purpose of her presence in a home she no longer shared with him, reminding him that she had made her disinterest clear.

He reacted by rejecting her stance and asserting that her continued stay abroad depended entirely on him.

Acting on advice from a friend, she agreed to go to the house to reassess the situation and plan her next move.

Upon arrival, she was confronted with a scene that deepened her distress.

Another woman was present in the kitchen area of the home. The lady emphasised that although the kitchen was shared, she considered it her own because she had played a major role in securing the accommodation.

Lady shares the instruction her ex-husband gave her abroad. Photo credit: @profitabamba5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Both she and her former husband had contributed funds, but she was the one who sourced the property and arranged the tenancy.

She shared how the other woman greeted her casually while preparing food, and how her former husband showed affection towards the visitor in her presence.

She concluded that the invitation was deliberate, intended to make her aware that she was no longer the only woman in his life. She questioned why he summoned her only to witness that reality.

To her, his behaviour suggested that he expected her compliance whenever he issued threats, and she found the display disrespectful and excessive.

She maintained that he was free to pursue other relationships, but resented being called to observe them.

In her words:

"So my ex-husband called me to come back to the house last night, that if I don't come, that he is going to do something that will make me go back to Nigeria. So I said to him, what do you need me in the house for? We are no longer together. I told you that I am no longer interested. And he said I cannot say that. He says he is over, when he says he is over, that he brought me. If I am not with him, I will be in Nigeria. So I said, are you threatening me? So my friend said, no, it's fine, go to the house, re-strategize, and see how you could sort yourself. So I said, okay. I went back to the house, and then when I got to the house, I saw a lady in the house. She was in my kitchen, you know. Okay, not my kitchen, but I will still say it's my kitchen because it's my house. I literally looked for that house. I rented that house. Okay, not with my money, but both our money, but I sorted that house, so I will say it's my kitchen. So I saw the lady in the kitchen, you know, making food. So I was like, hi. She said, hi. Ah, I passed.

"So they were literally just doing kiss, love. So what I think is, he called me to the house so I would know that it is not just me. There is a lady. You could just bring that in my house. So why do you want me there? What do you want from me? Why did you call me just to come and see a lady? It is not how our status is, that if he threatens me, I will obviously come. So, but why doesn't he want me to see? That is too much. He has every lady. If he wants to, he can have anybody. I am going to work right now, and I just feel like updating what's going on. But I will do more videos when I come back."

Reactions as lady shares experience with ex-husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@olanmaaa-ojo said:

"I hope you documented what you saw and conversations. Get meta glasses or something."

@Omahlyn said:

"Hope you recorded the scenario for future purposes because that’s a good evidence to file for divorce."

@Gem Gem said:

"With all respect, you shouldn't have gone to the house. No response is a response."

@E said:

"Document everything and don’t engage with him unless logistically necessary. Even visiting him can place you in harms way, wishing you the best!"

@Enyaku added:

"Sending you hugs, its not easy. Try n record calls and visits without his knowledge."

See the post below:

Lady forced to leave husband's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook speaking about the crash of her marriage.

In the trending post, she stated that she was forced to leave her husband's mansion after the divorce was finalised.

Source: Legit.ng