Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Co-hosts Mexico and South Africa will face off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026

El Tri clash with Bafana Bafana in the opening match for the second time, exactly 16 years after the first time

Opta’s supercomputer shared its prediction for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026 and will be co-hosted by North American nations, the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Hugo Broos leads an inexperienced squad to the World Cup. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA expanded the tournament to 48 nations from the previous 32 and will feature 104 matches, up from 72 in recent editions.

Co-hosts Mexico will kick off the tournament with a match against South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 at 8 PM West African time.

The tournament will kick off with the match between co-host Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on June 11.

El Tri and Bafana Bafana are meeting in the opening match for the second time, exactly 16 years after their first meeting in Johannesburg in 2010.

The two sides played an entertaining draw to open the first World Cup on African soil. Siphiwe Tshabalala scored for South Africa and Rafael Marquez for Mexico.

Supercomputer predicts Mexico vs South Africa

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for Mexico vs South Africa after running 10,000 simulations of the game.

The pre-match simulations give hosts Mexico 66.3% chance of winning the match, while Bafana Bafana have 14.3%, while 19.4% of the simulations end in a draw.

Bafana Bafana, in their previous two games as hosts or against the hosts, have failed to win: a 3-0 loss to France in their maiden edition in 1998 and a 1-1 draw against Mexico in 2010.

Mexico have played the opening match eight times, more than any other side, and have not lost since losing to Norway in 1994, which makes them a favourite.

The North Americans have experience to bank on, having featured in constructive World Cups since 1994, while none of Hugo Broos’ side has featured at the tournament.

Aguirre confident ahead of World Cup opener

Mexican head coach Javier Aguirre was part of the squad when Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1986, while his assistant Rafa Marquez holds the record for most World Cups as captain with five.

The manager has also led Mexico to two World Cups in 2002 and 2010, adding to an experience advantage both on the pitch and in the backroom that Mexico has over South Africa.

Javier Aguirre remains calm ahead of Mexico's opener against South Africa. Photo by Agustin Cuevas.

Source: Getty Images

This wealth of experience takes away the feeling of nervousness and anxiousness from Aguirre and his team, but they are instead excited.

“Neither one nor the other, I’m feeling great, I’m very excited. I'm very calm, very excited, more than anything, I'm very excited. I see my team, my players; I'm very grateful, because it's incredible to be here,” he said via Mi Seleccion.

Mysterious cat predicts Mexico vs South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

The mysterious cat, which is famous for predicting football matches, backs hosts Mexico to beat South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Source: Legit.ng