President Bola Tinubu has explained the reason he opted for Professor Joash Amupitan to become the next chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The president, while speaking at the Council of State meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, October 9, explained that Amupitan has an impeccable record of service, apolitical stance and integrity.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on appointment of Joash Amupitan as new INEC chairman / Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement by the president's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying that Tinubu told the council that "Amupitan is the first person from Kogi, North-Central state, nominated to occupy the position and is apolitical.”

According to the statement, the council unanimously endorsed Amupitan's nomination. If approved by the Senate, Amupitan will succeed Mahmood Yakubu, who served as the chairman of INEC for a decade and his tenure ended on Tuesday, October 7.

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng