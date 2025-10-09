Breaking: Elder Statesman Christopher Kolade is Dead
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Erin-Oke, Osun state - A former Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Christopher Kolade, is dead.
Channels Television reported that Kolade's family made the announcement on Thursday, October 9.
The Punch also noted Kolade's demise. He was 92.
Christopher Kolade's death
The statement said the former broadcaster died peacefully on Wednesday, October 8.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The family's statement partly reads:
“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and are grateful for God’s abundant blessings."
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.