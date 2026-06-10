No fewer than seven soldiers and a lieutenant were killed during a rescue mission in Kaduna state

The terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs

Recent uptick in bandit attacks highlights ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Armed bandits have killed eight soldiers, including a lieutenant, on a rescue mission after an earlier attack and abduction in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military base in Borno State, resulting in eight casualties, including soldiers and CJTF members.

Five soldiers and three Civilian Joint Task Force members lost their lives during the harrowing overnight assault.

Operation HADIN KAI commends the bravery of fallen troops amidst challenging weather conditions during the attack.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

As reported by Thecable, Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, made this known on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

This is the latest in the uptick of bandit attacks on the Nigerian military and people in the northern part of the country.

The attacks have not stopped despite efforts by the military to contain the situation in the north-west and north-central.

Several soldiers were killed following coordinated bandit attacks on military bases in parts of Kaduna and Niger states in March, 2025.

The Nigerian army described the assault as a “three-pronged attack” on the bases.

Terrorists kill army general, 17 others

Recall that Brig-Gen Oseni Omoh Braimah and 17 soldiers were killed in coordinated ISWAP attacks on military bases in Borno.

Major-General Michael Onoja said troops repelled them with “exceptional courage” as insurgents retreated after heavy fighting.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings and described the assault as “a sign of desperation”.

Top military officers killed by terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram and its offshoot, ISWAP, claimed the lives of many senior military officers since 2015.

These attacks, often targeting bases and patrols, reveal the persistent threat insurgents pose across the north‑east and beyond.

The following profiles capture the sacrifices of commanders who stood at the front lines of this long conflict.

Source: Legit.ng