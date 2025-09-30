President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering appointing a new chairman for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The new chairman is to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who has served almost out his two terms of 10 years

A highly placed presidency source has mentioned and confirmed the name of a law professor as the likely replacement for Yakubu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly considering Kogi state-born Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that Yakubu’s tenure is winding down almost 10 years after he was appointed in 2015 by the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported by ThisDay, a highly placed presidency source said it is true that Tinubu is considering nominating Amupitan as a replacement for the outgoing INEC chairman, Professor Yakubu.

A close friend of Amupitan also reportedly said he could confirm the presidency is strongly considering the law professor as the new INEC boss.

Yakubu had allegedly planned to leave the office in June, but was persuaded by the presidency to stay.

This is due to the continued search for a suitable replacement for Professor Yakubu.

Should Amupitan be appointed as Yakubu’s replacement, he would be in charge of the following elections:

Anambra State governorship election is scheduled for November 6, 2025.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections are scheduled to be held on February 21, 2026.

Ekiti state governorship election in 2026

Osun governorship election is holding in 2026

The 2027 general elections.

New INEC Chairman: Who is Amupitan?

Amupitan is Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

He is a professor of Law with specialisation and experience in Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, Corporate Law, and Privatisation Law.

The law professor was born on April 25, 1967, in Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The Kogi state-born obtained his LL.B. Hons Degree in 1987 at the University of Jos.

He emerged as the best graduating student and won all the academic awards in the Faculty of Law, including the UNIJOS Prize for the best Graduating Law Student, 1987.

