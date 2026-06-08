A married woman faked her abduction and demanded N50 million ransom from her family

Police discovered the woman in a hotel with her lover after investigating the kidnapping claim

The woman's daughter expressed disappointment as her mother’s actions revealed an affair and a false kidnapping

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta State - Operatives of the Delta State Police Command found a married woman, identified as Oluchi, in a hotel after she faked her abduction.

The suspect demanded N50 million from her family for alleged ransom and release from her kidnappers.

Her children said the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N20 million while pleading with the public to help them raise money.

Oluchi’s children said their mother was abducted at the Ikpoba Hill area of Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

As reported by The Punch, the police investigation led its crack team, where the supposedly kidnapped woman was found with her lover in a hotel.

A source said the woman pleaded with her husband not to tell their children what actually transpired.

“Police traced the number of the man to a hotel in Ubiaroko, Delta State. They met the man and the kidnapped woman inside a hotel. They called the husband, and he was happy. It was at the station that the police broke the news to him. The wife begged the husband not to tell her children what actually transpired.”

The woman’s daughter, Anita, who is based in Canada, said she was disappointed in her mother’s actions.

Speaking in an online video, she disclosed that her mum has been released and is involved in the kidnapping case.

“We were called that my mum has been released. We didn’t pay the kidnappers. The money is intact. We are going to make a refund. We involved the Police from the beginning. We now know it was not a real kidnapping. They said my mom is involved. They are having a relationship. The guy was traced. They had agreed to take what we already raised to N20m.”

Man, wife, girlfriend, sister, fake kidnap

Recall that four individuals, including a man, his wife, girlfriend, and her younger sister, carried out a failed kidnapping scheme to extort N5 million from the girl’s father.

The FCT police command arrested them and uncovered that they had faked the kidnapping of the teenage girl and also demanded ransom.

The command's public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details.

Boy stages own kidnapping, extorts N1.7m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lagos State Police Command uncovered and dismantled a staged kidnapping scheme that initially sparked public anxiety after a distress video went viral.

Investigations revealed that the alleged victim conspired with four accomplices to extort ransom from his own mother.

Police operatives traced the ransom payment through a POS transaction, leading to the arrest of all five suspects.

Source: Legit.ng