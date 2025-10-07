Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to May Agbamuche as the acting national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Yakubu, who took office in 2015, announced his decision on Tuesday, October 7, during the agency’s meeting with RECs in Abuja

The development marked the end of an era defined by some reforms and controversies in Nigeria’s election process

FCT, Abuja - Professor Mahmood Yakubu has officially handed over duties to May Agbamuche-Mbu, who has been appointed acting national chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Agbamuche-Mbu, the longest-serving national commissioner in the commission, assumed the role on Tuesday, October 7, during a meeting with resident electoral commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Agbamuche-Mbu takes over from Yakubu

Professor Yakubu urged the commissioners and directors to extend their full support to Agbamuche-Mbu as she leads the commission until a substantive chairman is appointed.

Legit.ng highlights below five things to know about INEC's tentative boss, May Agbamuche-Mbu:

May Agbamuche-Mbu is a seasoned legal expert with over three decades of experience in law, dispute resolution, and public service. She was born in Kano and hails from Delta state, reflecting a blend of northern and southern Nigerian cultural influences. May was also the editor of THISDAY LAWYER, a weekly legal pullout, where she published 120 “LEGAL EAGLE” editorials from 2014 to 2016. She is a certified arbitrator and has served as Secretary of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Nigeria branch).

5. Her marital life is private with no public details, but she uses a hyphenated surname indicating a marital connection.

