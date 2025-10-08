Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said he handed over the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to pave the way for the appointment of a new chairman.

He said his decision was to allow the new INEC chairman to quickly settle down to the task of conducting elections and electoral activities.

As reported by NAN, he explained that he was aware of the enormity of the challenges ahead, having gained almost ten years of experience in the same position.

Yakubu explained that his decision is in line with Section 36, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

“In the interim, I am handing over to one of the most senior national commissioners by date of appointment.

“Following consultation with other national commissioners, Ms May Agbamuchembu will serve in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive chairman of the commission.

“I hope that this will afford the appointing authorities adequate time to appoint a new chairman.

“It will also enable the new chairman to quickly settle down to the task of conducting elections and electoral activities in Africa’s most demographically and logistically complex environment.’’

