Seyi Vodi has shared a fun video showing the moment Sunday Igboho visited his showroom in Abuja

The highlight was the way the Yoruba activist greeted the celebrity tailor during the cordial visit

Igboho's show of respect towards Seyi Vodi has since sparked controversy, with many criticising the fashion designer

Popular celebrity fashion designer Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, paid a cordial visit to his showroom in Abuja on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The video showed the moment Igboho repeatedly bowed as he greeted Vodi before they exchanged handshakes, hugs, and smiles after arrival.

Sunday Igboho respectfully exchanges pleasantries with celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi. Credit: sundayigboho/seyivodi

Source: Instagram

A clip also captured the activist and his team conversing with Vodi in a relaxed and jovial mood.

Towards the end of the video, Igboho also prayed for the celebrity fashion designer's success.

As of the time this report was published, the reason behind Sunday Igboho's visit to Seyi Vodi's showroom has not been made public.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, and activist Sunday Igboho stole the spotlight at MC Oluomo's first wife's birthday in Lagos state.

Reacting, some netizens shared their observations about the watch Igboho had on his wrist; others also noted KWAM 1's necklace with a pendant of President Bola Tinubu's picture on it.

Reactions trail momen Sunday Igboho bowed to celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi. Credit: sundayigboho

Source: Getty Images

The video showing the moment Sunday Igboho visited Seyi Vodi is below:

Reactions trail Igboho's visit to Seyi Vodi

Reacting, some netizens shared their observations over how the Yoruba activist greeted Seyi Vodi, including their handshake, with many criticising the celebrity tailor.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

idaamublog said:

"Igboho old pass ur papa and you no fit return the respect way he gave omo nawa o. Disrespect is not personality."

deenbot3 commented:

"Who else see the clocking."

legendroy_gadgetstore commented:

"Igboho is older than vodi but Yoruba thought us a very unique way of greeting each other."

babsdbabs commented:

"You allow igboho to bow down to you boda seyi? Haaaaa! Is well o Naso our culture be sha an elder can bow to a younger person."

icon_man001 reacted:

"Is this a sign of respect or what? Igboho bows for vodi?"

tony_more1 commented:

"Igboho is so respectful and I think he might older than Vodi

officialburger01 reacted:

"Sunday Igboho no really get level. The hype was too much for him."

Seyi Vodi reacts as Deji Adeyanju rejects cap

Legit.ng also reported that lawyer Deji Adeyanju trended following his reaction when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.

Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of the caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.

Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:

“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run Better come and collect 10 different colors.

Source: Legit.ng