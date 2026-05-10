Mahmud Sadis Buba completed his formal screening before the APC panel for the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency seat

The aspirant addressed questions regarding his physical appearance and confirmed that he was thirty years old

Buba stated that his decision to contest was driven by a collective call to service from his community members

Mahmud Sadis Buba has successfully scaled the All Progressives Congress screening process as he seeks to represent Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Popularly known as Abin Al-Ajabin Zazzau, the thirty-year-old aspirant caused a significant stir at the party headquarters in Kaduna State.

Buba has successfully scaled the All Progressives Congress screening process. Photo: Mahmud Sadis Buba

Source: Twitter

His physical stature and remarkably youthful, cherubic features have sparked intense debate across social media platforms because he appears very much younger than his legal age.

The aspirant maintained a calm composure while appearing before the screening panel in traditional regalia. He addressed inquiries regarding his background and clarified that he is the eldest of nine siblings.

Despite his small frame, Buba insisted that his candidacy stems from a genuine grassroots movement rather than personal ambition.

Buba explained to the officials that his decision to enter the race followed persistent calls from his community members. Photo:APC

Source: Twitter

Youthful aspirant Mahmud Buba passes screening

Buba explained to the officials that his decision to enter the race followed persistent calls from his community members. He is currently challenging a sitting lawmaker for the party ticket.

When questioned about his motivation to unseat the incumbent, he stated, “It is not from me. It is from the people.”

The candidate requested that the party allow his credentials to speak for themselves. He noted that he had met all constitutional requirements to participate in the primary election.

“Help to pass the screening, having passed the requirements, because people called me to serve them, and I will serve. I am not doing this for myself,” he told the panel.

Small Stature Aspirant Sabon Gari Federal Constituency

Public reaction to the video of his screening session remains divided. While some observers question his experience, others admire his confidence and the unique presence he brings to the political space.

Here are some comments about his stature and confidence on social media:

@OhunkaStories said:

May God grant him victory at primaries and at the general elections as well. May others bow before you, in Jesus name. Amen.

@Obong_Pablo said:

What has this guy achieved that makes him suitable to run for office? Nigeria is just vibes

@GeedoXL said:

Whether you like him or not, he has made an attempt the most tall folks are scared of"

@_Booka700 said:

Dem call person 30 years old why everybody there con dey look am and question am like 10 years old pikin lol"

@iamPoposkii said:

If the age is real, it is his right to contest. However, if this is how the screening process is done, then there is a problem."

@Richieman989 said:

This can’t be true honestly… how old is this boy running for House of Representatives? I swear, the foolishness in this country is getting out of hand."

@DebriefLog said:

The House Clerk will need a special seat for this guy's PA. Anytime e wan speak for the floor, dem go just lift am put for shoulder or table like a primary school monitor"

Watch video below:

Shehu Sani declares fresh political ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Shehu Sani, the activist turned politician, has announced that he has picked the form of the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

Sani was a member of the Eighth Senate but lost his re-election in the 2019 elections after his rift with the then-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng