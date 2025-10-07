Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Many Nigerians on social media are criticising Senator Shehu Sani over his post that Mahmood Yakubu, the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 'has given Nigerians something to compare with what the future will give'.

Legit.ng had reported how on Tuesday, October 7, Yakubu handed over the leadership of INEC to May Agbamuche-Mbu as the acting chairperson of the commission.

Agbamuche-Mbu, from Delta state, will direct the affairs of the commission until the completion of the process to appoint a successor.

Yakubu oversaw the conduct of two general elections (in 2019 and 2023) and several off-cycle governorship and legislative polls.

Under his leadership, INEC introduced several reforms, including the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) and the INEC result viewing (iReV) portal, aimed at enhancing transparency and credibility in the electoral process. However, the 63-year-old's tenure as INEC helmsman was not devoid of controversies and criticisms, especially as it concerns the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district, took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) page to react to Yakubu's departure from the commission.

He tweeted:

"The INEC Chairman Professor Yakubu bowed out.He may not have given you everything you wanted,but he has given you something to compare with what the future will give you."

But Sani's post was met with strong objections from several X users.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@HOSEAIMHAN48468 wrote:

"He gave nothing. He ruined our elections. Let him live with that guilt for the rest of his life."

@Rickyslim4 commented:

"He gave us nothing but disaster."

@Ardeykunley said:

"He tried."

@iammanofdyear wrote:

"Since this man joined APC, he started clowning. The Shehu Sani sani I know before is not petty, he plays with words and assertive. Bring back the old Shehu Sani."

@YerimaRoy wrote:

"He ruined everything there's nothing to compare with the future here. The man is a total failure and the consequences of what he did will definitely catch up with him sooner or later."

Legit.ng reports that Yakubu was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission for an initial term of five years. The appointment, which was renewed in 2020, has now expired due to the passage of time.

Prior to his appointment as chairman of INEC, Mahmood served as the executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Source: Legit.ng