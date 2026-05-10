A Nigerian man left social media users in awe as he shared his transformation after undergoing a nose surgery

In a video, he displayed how his nose looked before the surgery and how it changed after the surgical enhancement

Mixed reactions followed the video as social media users shared their opinions about his new facial look

A Nigerian man attracted attention online after posting footage that captured the outcome of a cosmetic procedure on his nose.

The clip contrasted his appearance prior to the operation with the result afterwards, sparkling mixed reactions among viewers who commented on the change to his facial features.

Corps member rages as head principal asks her to pack her hair. Photo credit: @kopamimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man displays new look after nose surgery

The clip was uploaded to TikTok by the user identified as @kenzart who was excited about the experience.

In the accompanying caption, he stated that the surgery had cost him a total amount of N18 million.

The post circulated fast, drawing both admiration and scepticism from those who encountered it.

Many users expressed surprise at the extent of the alteration, while others debated the cost and the decision to undergo the procedure.

In the earlier part of the video, the man’s nose appeared noticeably larger and more prominent than in the later look.

The subsequent clip showed a refined and slimmer profile, hinting that the surgical intervention visibly reshaped the structure.

Corps member refuses pack her hair despite order from principal. Photo credit: @kopamimi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man shows off nose transformation

Netizens' responses varied on the TikTok app. Some individuals praised what they described as a successful enhancement, noting that the result looked natural and well-proportioned.

Others questioned whether such a surgery was necessary and raised concerns about the risks associated with cosmetic surgery.

A number of commenters also engaged in speculation about the reason behind the decision, and advised individuals to be more confident in their skin.

@Gpee cruise said:

"Bro don’t let anyone tell you nothing. The job was perfect and you look amazing man."

@Obdwealth said:

"This was a good job bro. As long as it restores your confidence. Do you and be happy. You owe no one your happiness. You owe yourself that."

@Weight gain expert in Awka said:

"You even look younger, anything that makes one happy am in support as long as you are not hurting anyone."

@smartest_paris said:

"Totally worth it, if I have the means to enhance any part of my body that has been an insecurity to me I will do it as well."

@ms.favz said:

"Guys it took me few minutes and going through the comments to see what changed, the job is so clean."

@𝓔𝓵𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 said:

"18m?? People have money o my rents dey pass me and it’s due. The doctor did a perfect job."

@Kelechi said:

"How long did it take for you to heal completely? I plan to reduce my nose too in the future but I fear the healing process might be very difficult for me. And you look so good and totally different from the first video."

@Bambi said:

"How did you get the money???? link me looking for 10m for my lung surgery!!!! Omo."

@UYO BAGGY JEANS PLUG said:

"Worth the money skii, use the remaining change come buy baggy jeans from us."

@Otimahhh said:

"Then indirectly God just dash my 18 million oo, because I have perfect nose. God I'm grateful."

@Nuella said:

"Bro if you get money correct anything that’s making you insecure. Just know that ppl will still talk weda you do it or not."

@Rose Gold added:

"You see as he tag him doctor, if nah my gender we go begin sell ebook."

See the post below:

Oyinbo man flaunts weight loss transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Dmitry Azovsky inspired netizens on Instagram with his weight loss transformation.

In a recent post, he shared a throwback and current video of himself, and netizens gushed over his physical change.

Source: Legit.ng