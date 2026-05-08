Court Takes Action on Suit Seeking Jonathan's Disqualification
The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced the adjournment of the suit seeking the disqualification of former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting in the 2027 general elections to May 11.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court announced the adjournment of the suit following the application by the defence counsel, Ndubuisi Ukpai, who said he was only recently served with a preliminary objection filed by Jonathan's team and that he needed time to respond.
The Punch reported that the suit, which has continued to generate debates over the eligibility of the former president, is asking the court to determine whether Jonathan can legally contest for another presidential election under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng