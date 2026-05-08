The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced the adjournment of the suit seeking the disqualification of former President Goodluck Jonathan from contesting in the 2027 general elections to May 11.

Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court announced the adjournment of the suit following the application by the defence counsel, Ndubuisi Ukpai, who said he was only recently served with a preliminary objection filed by Jonathan's team and that he needed time to respond.

Federal High Court adjourns suit seeking to disqualify Goodluck Jonathan in 2027 elections Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that the suit, which has continued to generate debates over the eligibility of the former president, is asking the court to determine whether Jonathan can legally contest for another presidential election under the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng