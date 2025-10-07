President Bola Tinubu has commended the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, saying the former electoral boss conducted free and fair elections in the country.

This was part of the president's reaction to Yakubu's departure as the chairman of INEC on Tuesday, October 7. Yakubu subsequently handed over to the most senior national commissioner for INEC, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will be in the acting capacity of the commission until the process of appointing a successor is completed.

President Bola Tinubu commends Mahmood Yakubu / Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the president's acceptance in a statement on Tuesday, October 7, shortly after Yakubu handed over May Agbamuche-Mbu as the new acting chairman.

Tinubu, while accepting the departure of the former INEC chairman, conferred the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON), which was in recognition of Yakubu's dedication to the service of Nigeria.

According to the presidency, Tinubu thanked the former INEC boss for his service to the country and his efforts to sustain the democracy of Nigeria, "particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.

There have been controversies on who will succeed Yakubu as early as January 2025. Many are of the view that the appointment of a new INEC chairman should not be the sole responsibility of the president.

Speaking on the controversy, Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that the argument is valid, considering the fact that President Tinubu will also be contesting in the 2027 election. He said:

"I think it's not surprising this controversy comes up each time a new INEC chairman is about to be appointed, but I think it is valid. The issue political analysts are making is that if I'm correct, there should be other ways through which an INEC Chairman should be appointed, and it should not be the sole prerogative or responsibility of a sitting president. Why? Because, clearly, there may be an attempt to make sure that the person being appointed is someone who would benefit the president."

