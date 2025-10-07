President Bola Tinubu commented on the departure of Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of INEC on Tuesday, October 7

Tinubu's reaction followed the handing over by Yakubu to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the new acting national chairman

The president also announced the conferment of the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON) on Yakubu

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly accepted the departure of Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This came as Yakubu's second term in office expired.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the president's acceptance in a statement on Tuesday, October 7, shortly after Yakubu handed over May Agbamuche-Mbu as the new acting chairman.

President Bola Tinubu confers national honour on former INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu / Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

According to the presidency, Tinubu thanked the former INEC boss for his service to the country and his efforts to sustain the democracy of Nigeria, "particularly through the organisation of free and fair elections throughout his two-term tenure.

The president also announced the conferment of the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger(CON), which was in recognition of Yakubu's dedication to the service of Nigeria.

Recall that Yakubu was first appointed by the late President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015 for a period of five years. His appointment was renewed by the late president in 2020. He was appointed as the 14th chairman of the electoral commission.

The presidency explained that Tinubu directed the former INEC chairman to hand over to the most senior national commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu. He added that Agbamuche-Mbu will be in charge of the commission until the process to appoint a successor is completed.

The former INEC chairman has on October 3, 2025, wrote to the president and thanked him for the opportunity to serve the country as chairman of INEC from 2015 to 2025.

See the full statement of the president here:

There have been controversies on who will succeed Yakubu as early as January 2025. Many are of the view that the appointment of a new INEC chairman should not be the sole responsibility of the president.

Speaking on the controversy, Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, explained that the argument is valid, considering the fact that President Tinubu will also be contesting in the 2027 election. He said:

"I think it's not surprising this controversy comes up each time a new INEC chairman is about to be appointed, but I think it is valid. The issue political analysts are making is that if I'm correct, there should be other ways through which an INEC Chairman should be appointed, and it should not be the sole prerogative or responsibility of a sitting president. Why? Because, clearly, there may be an attempt to make sure that the person being appointed is someone who would benefit the president."

Source: Legit.ng