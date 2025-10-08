Professor Mahmood Yakubu resigned as INEC Chairman a month before the end of his tenure, ending a decade-long service.

May Agbamuche-Mbu has taken over in acting capacity pending President Tinubu’s appointment of a substantive chairperson

Yakubu stated he “will forever cherish” the dedication of INEC staff who supported his reforms and technological innovations

Nigeria’s electoral body has entered a transition phase as Professor Mahmood Yakubu officially stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after a decade in office. His resignation took effect on Tuesday, 7 October, a month before the end of his tenure.

Yakubu, who assumed leadership of the commission in 2015 under former President Muhammadu Buhari and was reappointed in 2020, formally notified President Bola Tinubu of his decision through a resignation letter dated 3 October.

Mahmood Yakubu appreciated the president in his resignation for the opportunity bestowed upon him. Photo: FB/INECNigeria

Source: Facebook

Yakubu thanked Tinubu in resignation letter

In the letter, Premium Times exclusively reported that he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and requested that his exit be recognized on the stated date.

“Please accept, your excellency, my appreciation for the opportunity to serve the nation as chairman of the electoral commission,” the letter read.

According to credible sources, the outgoing chairman had initially intended to leave office earlier in the year to avoid a tenure overlap with the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for 8 November.

His tenure was due to expire the following day, 9 November. However, President Tinubu reportedly urged him to remain in office until a suitable replacement could be identified.

At a brief ceremony held at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, Yakubu handed over leadership of the commission to May Agbamuche-Mbu, one of the National Commissioners, who will serve as acting chairperson pending the appointment of a substantive head.

In his farewell message to INEC staff, Yakubu thanked his colleagues across the country for their commitment during his time in office and urged them to continue supporting his successor.

“I will forever cherish the support of successive Secretaries and staff of the Commission nationwide,” he said.

“Together, we innovated and managed the commission’s enormous responsibilities, sometimes on the verge of breaking down.”

Mahmood Yakubu made a frantic effort to digitize the electoral process by introducing BVAS. Photo: FB:INECNigeria

Source: Twitter

Yakubu’s decade-long tenure was marked by major electoral reforms and the introduction of technological tools such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

His exit marks the end of an era and opens a new chapter in Nigeria’s electoral administration under the leadership of Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu.

