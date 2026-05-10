WAWU Africa launches ₦250,000 grant programme for 20 Nigerian entrepreneurs to boost sustainable business growth

Applicants must complete a Diploma in Business to qualify for the funding opportunity

Official application portal opens May 30, 2026, encouraging early preparation and documentation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Thousands of small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Nigeria are set to benefit from a new funding opportunity as WAWU Africa announces applications for its ₦250,000 startup grant programme.

The initiative, scheduled for June 2026, will provide financial support to 20 Nigerian entrepreneurs as part of efforts to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and encourage sustainable business growth across the country.

Nigerian firm announces N250,000 grant for SMEs, sets simple criteria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to WAWU Africa, the programme is aimed at helping Nigerians who are serious about building viable businesses and are willing to invest in proper preparation before seeking funding.

20 entrepreneurs to receive ₦250,000 each

Under the programme, 20 selected entrepreneurs will receive grants of ₦250,000 each to support their startups or existing small businesses.

The organisation said the goal is not just to hand out money, but to ensure beneficiaries have the knowledge, structure, and business discipline needed to succeed long-term.

At a time when many Nigerian SMEs are struggling with inflation, rising operating costs, and limited access to credit, the grant is expected to provide timely relief for business owners seeking growth opportunities.

WAWU Africa noted that applicants will be selected based on readiness, business potential, and commitment rather than political influence or personal connections.

Requirements for the WAWU ₦250,000 grant

To qualify for the funding opportunity, applicants must first complete a Diploma Training in Business or Entrepreneurship through the WAWU Africa and Alison learning platform.

Participants are also expected to obtain official certification after completing the training programme.

In addition, applicants must own a registered business and prepare a detailed business plan for submission during the application process.

They are also required to join the organisation’s WhatsApp community and maintain an active account with one of the programme’s partner banks before they can be considered for the grant.

WAWU Africa explained that these conditions are designed to ensure applicants are fully prepared to manage and grow their businesses responsibly.

Application portal opens May 30

The official application portal for the grant programme will open on May 30, 2026, giving interested Nigerians enough time to complete the necessary training and documentation before submission begins.

The organisation urged intending applicants not to wait until the last minute, advising them to use the remaining time to secure their certifications, organise business records, and strengthen their business plans.

“This is not about connections or politics. It is about preparation, learning, vision, and readiness to build,” WAWU Africa stated.

Focus on building sustainable businesses

WAWU Africa said the grant initiative aligns with its broader mission of “Building Africa’s Largest Skilled Workforce,” with a strong focus on entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The organisation believes that sustainable businesses can only thrive when entrepreneurs are equipped with the right skills, training, and planning.

By combining education with funding support, the programme aims to help Nigerian entrepreneurs build businesses that can create jobs, generate income, and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Nigerian small business owners to get N250,000 grant to scale their businesses. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For many SMEs, this could be the much-needed opportunity to move from survival mode to real business expansion.

Poju Oyemade unveils N150m grant for Nigerian SMEs

Legit.ng earlier reported that a new funding window is opening for entrepreneurs across Nigeria, as Poju Oyemade announces a ₦150 million grant aimed at startups and small businesses.

The initiative is expected to provide much-needed financial support to early-stage ventures and inject fresh momentum into the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem.

At a time when access to capital remains one of the most persistent barriers to growth, the grant offers a timely lifeline for founders struggling to scale their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Source: Legit.ng