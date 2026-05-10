The Lagos State Government scheduled an emergency closure of the Eko Bridge starting Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Transportation officials advised the motoring public to utilize the Third Mainland Bridge as a primary alternative route

Commissioner Oluwaseun Osiyemi signed a travel advisory detailing the planned safety investigations and maintenance work

The Lagos state government has scheduled an emergency closure of the Eko Bridge to facilitate vital safety investigations and structural repairs.

This maintenance exercise will focus on the outbound section leading toward Lagos Island.

Lagos State scheduled an emergency closure of the Eko Bridge outbound lane. Photo: FB/Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

According to an official travel advisory issued on Sunday, May 10, the restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Transportation officials identified the specific area of concern as the stretch between Apongbon and Ijora Olopa. While the outbound lane faces total closure, the inward carriageway toward Lagos Island will remain accessible to motorists.

The government maintains that these measures are necessary to ensure the long-term integrity of the bridge and the safety of all commuters.

Eko Bridge maintenance safety investigation repairs

Motorists are encouraged to utilize the Third Mainland Bridge as a primary alternative to reach their destinations during this period.

The ministry of transportation expects a significant shift in traffic volume and has planned accordingly. Security agencies and traffic management personnel will be stationed at strategic points along the diverted routes to minimize congestion.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, signed the directive as part of the state's proactive infrastructure management strategy.

The deployment of additional personnel aims to provide real-time guidance to drivers unfamiliar with the alternative paths.

Travelers should plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays associated with the repair work.

Lagos alternative routes traffic management Plan

The state government has not yet specified a definitive reopening date for the affected portion of the bridge. Investigations will determine the extent of the repairs required before full access is restored.

Commuters are urged to cooperate with traffic officials to maintain order on the roads during the maintenance window.

Abiodun says 1,600km of roads completed in Ogun

Earlier in a different story, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has restated his administration’s determination to sustain the wide-scale reconstruction of roads across the state. He said more than 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2019, with a further 2,000 kilometres targeted before the end of his tenure.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration completed over 1,600km of roads. Photo: FB/DapoAbiodun

Source: Facebook

The governor spoke during an inspection of ongoing projects, where he described road infrastructure as central to economic growth, mobility and social development in Ogun state. He said the focus of his administration was to correct years of neglect through structured planning and engineering-based execution.

During the inspection, Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to completing the 20-kilometre Akute to Ijoko arterial road. He described the route as a major inter-zone connector and criticised earlier interventions, which he said worsened its condition.

Three family members killed in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng