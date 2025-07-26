Fubara Congratulates Wike on Honourary Doctorate Award, “You Inspire Renewed Hope”
- The embattled governor of Rivers state congratulated his boss and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on the honour conferred on him
- The University of Port Harcourt bestowed a Doctor of Science Honourary Degree on Nyesom Wike on Saturday, July 26
- Reacting, Fubara, who recently reconciled with Wike, described the FCT minister as a transformational leader and visionary statesman
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has hailed his predecessor and minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
Fubara spoke on Saturday, July 26, while felicitating with his political godfather on the conferment of the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa, conferred on him by the University of Port Harcourt.
According to Fubara, Wike’s illustrious accomplishments is a testament to his enduring impact, as a transformational leader and visionary statesman.
As reported by Daily Trust, the governor stated that he takes immense pride in the FCT minister’s remarkable milestone.
Fubara said:
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Rivers State, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, GSSRS, CON.
“This distinguished recognition is not only a celebration of your illustrious accomplishments but a testament to your enduring impact, as a transformational leader, visionary statesman, and proud alumnus whose contributions have significantly advanced the cause of education and national development.
“Your unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, both in Rivers State and now in the FCT, along with your legacy of service, has inspired renewed hope in governance and uplifted countless lives across the country.”
Tinubu reconciles Wike, Fubara
Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara recently reconciled with Wike after years of political misunderstanding that resulted in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring a state of emergency in the state and suspending elected officials
Wike, Fubara, and State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, were spotted at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan, held in Rumuepirikom, Rivers state, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
The trio were seen days after the reconciliation brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Tinubu was said to have brokered peace between the two political gladiators in the state. Subsequently, Wike and Fubara, after the meeting, said they have agreed to work together and told the people of the state that no more war.
Wike hides details of peace deal with Fubara
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike vowed not to disclosed the details of the truce with Governor Fubara brokered by President Tinubu.
During a recent media parley, Wike explained why he would not reveal the crucial details of the peace deal with Fubara.
The FCT minister also declined comment on when President Tinubu will reinstate the suspended Rivers governor Fubara and end the emergency rule in the oil-rich state.
