The embattled governor of Rivers state congratulated his boss and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on the honour conferred on him

The University of Port Harcourt bestowed a Doctor of Science Honourary Degree on Nyesom Wike on Saturday, July 26

Reacting, Fubara, who recently reconciled with Wike, described the FCT minister as a transformational leader and visionary statesman

The suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has hailed his predecessor and minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Fubara spoke on Saturday, July 26, while felicitating with his political godfather on the conferment of the Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa, conferred on him by the University of Port Harcourt.

According to Fubara, Wike’s illustrious accomplishments is a testament to his enduring impact, as a transformational leader and visionary statesman.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor stated that he takes immense pride in the FCT minister’s remarkable milestone.

Fubara said:

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Rivers State, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, GSSRS, CON.

“This distinguished recognition is not only a celebration of your illustrious accomplishments but a testament to your enduring impact, as a transformational leader, visionary statesman, and proud alumnus whose contributions have significantly advanced the cause of education and national development.

“Your unwavering commitment to infrastructural development, both in Rivers State and now in the FCT, along with your legacy of service, has inspired renewed hope in governance and uplifted countless lives across the country.”

Tinubu reconciles Wike, Fubara

Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara recently reconciled with Wike after years of political misunderstanding that resulted in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declaring a state of emergency in the state and suspending elected officials

Wike, Fubara, and State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, were spotted at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan, held in Rumuepirikom, Rivers state, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The trio were seen days after the reconciliation brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu was said to have brokered peace between the two political gladiators in the state. Subsequently, Wike and Fubara, after the meeting, said they have agreed to work together and told the people of the state that no more war.

