Kwankwasiyya factions in Kano have reacted sharply as Kwankwaso’s defection to NDC sparks fresh political realignment tensions

Supporters and critics traded accusations over loyalty, ideology, and claims of political opportunism within the movement

An APC-leaning faction predicted an internal crisis in the NDC, while citing Kwankwaso’s repeated party switches and control struggles

Kano, Kano state - A faction of the Kwankwasiyya movement that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has launched a blistering attack on their former leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over his latest defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The APC-leaning faction broke ranks with Kwankwaso amid the ongoing political realignment in Kano state.

Kano reacts as Kwankwaso’s political move shakes his supporters. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

However, some of the factions have taken it to social media, mocking the movement’s founder as a political nomad whose frequent party-hopping has exposed the internal contradictions of the Kwankwasiyya ideology.

“We warned that the movement was becoming a vehicle for one man’s ambition rather than a genuine struggle for the masses,” said Alhaji Musa Lawan, a former Kwankwasiyya loyalist who now serves as a local government party exco in the APC.

“Now, Kwankwaso has abandoned the ADC just weeks after joining it. How many parties will he take them through? The Kwankwasiyya of 2011 is dead,” he added.

Findings by Legit.ng suggest that the APC faction’s ridicule comes as Kwankwaso formally joined the NDC on Sunday, May 3, alongside former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, following a Supreme Court ruling that threw the African Democratic Congress (ADC) into fresh legal turmoil.

Engr. Kwankwaso confirmed the move via his official Facebook page, citing “external legal traps” that could have disqualified the opposition from the 2027 ballot.

Faction, loyalists react to defection

However, some of the splinter APC groups in Kano dismissed the explanation, alleging that Kwankwaso’s real motive is to secure an unchallenged presidential ticket.

“He told us the NNPP was the vehicle for liberation. Then the ADC. Now the NDC. We are tired. Governor Abba saw this coming. That is why we left. A leader without loyalty to a platform cannot build a movement,” said Hon. Abba Saleh, a former grassroots coordinator under the Kwankwasiyya camp.

The faction further predicted that Kwankwaso’s entry into the NDC would spark an internal crisis within the party, citing reports of brewing tensions over control of the party’s structure.

Meanwhile, hardcore Kwankwasiyya faithful who remain loyal to the former governor insist that the movement is bigger than any party.

In response, Aliyu Abubakar, one of the coordinators of the Obi-Kwankwaso Support Group, commented.

Loyalty battle erupts in Kano after Kwankwaso joins NDC. Photo: KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

“Our loyalty is to Jagora (Kwankwaso) and the ideals of free education, empowerment, and mass mobilisation.”

“We will follow him to any party because it is not about APC, ADC, or NDC. It is about helping his dream to salvage Nigeria,” he added.

Abubakar argued that the coalition with Peter Obi under the NDC offers the best chance to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“Kwankwaso and Obi are joining forces. That is a nightmare for the APC. Those who ran to the APC are political opportunists who want government appointments. They never believed in the struggle,” he boasted.

Another staunch supporter, Malam Bello Kofar Kudu, dismissed the APC faction as irrelevant.

“Let them mock. They followed Governor Abba, but Governor Abba himself is still practicing Kwankwasiyya in Kano. They left the ideology, not the party. We still have the red cap, and we still have the vision.”

However, the APC-leaning faction insists that the NDC will soon explode.

“We are already seeing reports of parallel congresses and leadership fights in the NDC just hours after Kwankwaso arrived,” said Lawan Abubakar Dorayi.

“The same thing happened in the NNPP, then the ADC. Now the NDC will tear itself apart because Kwankwaso wants to control everything. That is his pattern,” he alleged.

Obi, Kwankwaso face legal tension in NDC move

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Abuja after exiting the African Democratic Congress, triggering fresh political debate.

Their move, however, has been overshadowed by claims of a legal challenge over the registration of the NDC, with an ADC chieftain alleging that the party’s formation is being contested in court.

Party stakeholders warned that the dispute could heighten instability within opposition politics, as court proceedings continue to determine the legality and status of the newly joined political platform.

Source: Legit.ng