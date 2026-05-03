Former IGP Usman Alkali announces candidacy for Yobe governorship in 2027 elections

Alkali expressed concerns over the breakdown of the APC consensus arrangement among aspirants

He said four other candidates have also obtained nomination forms ahead of the elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Damaturu, Yobe State - Former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has joined the Yobe governorship race under the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Alkali saud he in Damaturu to verify the validity of his nomination forms from the APC.

He added that he has consulted the guidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and relevant stakeholders before proceeding.

The former police chief said four other aspirants had already obtained their nomination forms.

He argued that the development points to the breakdown of the consensus arrangement among the aspirants, which has failed.

As reported by The Punch, Alkali made this known while speaking with journalists on Sunday, May 3, 20226, in Damaturu.

“I therefore obtained the form to join the race. No one has ever shown me where to sign or even asked me to speak.”

According to Alkali, the party’s consensus model was based on a voluntary agreement among aspirants to support a single candidate.

“That is the meaning of consensus. Now that this has not happened in Yobe, I have decided to go ahead with my ambition.”

Alkali said it would depend on the conditions presented for him to step down if APC leaders asked him to support another aspirant.

“I would, if I agree to the terms.”

Alkali urged his supporters to remain steadfast and committed to his ambition, irrespective of whether the primary election takes place as scheduled or otherwise.

Legit.ng reports that former Muhammadu Buhari appointed Alkali as the 21st Nigerian Inspector General of Police.

Alkali replaced Mohammed Adamu, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in February 2021.

His appointment as the substantive Inspector General of Police was confirmed by the Police Council on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Former IGP obtains APC nomination form

Recall that former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, sought the APC nomination for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship.

Adamu rejected the consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election.

The campaign director emphasised no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election.

Tinubu’s former minister declares 2027 guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar declared candidacy for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election under the ruling APC.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for quality leadership to foster progress and prosperity in Bauchi state.

Tuggar pledged to protect minority rights and promote inclusive governance for sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng