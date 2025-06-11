The sole administrator of Rivers state, Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Wednesday, presented the proposed 1.48 trillion 2025 budget for the state before the House of Representatives

He revealed to the House of Representatives that the proposed 2025 budget makes provisions for suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara's return to office after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule

President Bola Tinubu on March 18, 2025, suspended the governor and declared a state of emergency in Rivers amid the political crisis

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, June 11, the sole administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), said the proposed N1.48 trillion 2025 budget anticipates the return of suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other affected political officeholders.

Rivers Sole Administrator has explained that the state's 2025 budget targets suspended Governor Fubara's return. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

Rivers 2025 budget makes room for Fubara’s return - Ibas

Ibas revealed this in Abuja on Wednesday while defending the budget before the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight.

On Wednesday, the sole administrator noted that the proposed budget aligns with the strategic objectives of the River State Development Plan 2017-2027.

As reported by The Punch, Ibas also noted that the proposal presents a strategic and integrated framework designed to raise revenues and accelerate infrastructure development, enhance human capital, and promote inclusive economic growth across all sectors.

He said:

“In anticipation of the eventual return to constitutional order, the draft budget prudently retains provisions for the offices and functions of suspended political actors, some of whom have already drawn on allocated resources in the first quarter and are expected to resume their duties at the expiration of the emergency period.”

Rivers sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd)., has presented the proposed 1.48 trillion 2025 budget for the state before the House of Representatives. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Source: Twitter

Fubara’s appointees withheld critical financial records - Ibas

He, however, accused some suspected officials of failure to provide the administration with useful information required to prepare the budget proposal.

Ibas added:

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of those expenditures at the time of submission of the budget estimates.”

The budget, totalling N1.48tn in expenditure with a projected ₦1.4tn in revenue, was transmitted to the National Assembly following presidential approval after the Supreme Court ruled on the legality of the Rivers State 2025 appropriation process.

Source: Legit.ng