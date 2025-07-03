FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has downplayed the growing speculations of the truce with Governor Fubara brokered by President Bola Tinubu

During a media parley on Thursday, Wike explained why he would not reveal the crucial details of the peace deal with Fubara

The FCT minister also declined comment on when President Tinubu will reinstate the suspended Rivers governor Fubara and end the emergency rule in the oil-rich state

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has vowed not to disclose details of the peace deal with the suspended Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu reportedly brokers peace in Rivers

Recall that Wike, Fubara, and State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, were spotted at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, Head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan, held in Rumuepirikom, Rivers state, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The trio were seen days after the reconciliation brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu was said to have brokered peace between the two political gladiators in the state. Subsequently, Wike and Fubara, after the meeting, said they have agreed to work together and told the people of the state that no more war.

After the meeting, reports emerged that the governor agreed that he would not be contesting for a second term in office during the meeting with the president.

I will allow the people to speculate - Wike

But speaking during a media chat at his residence in Abuja, on Thursday, July 3, Wike said that rather than disclose details of the peace deal, he would allow people to speculate.

“I will allow you to speculate, it’s not my business. All I know is that peace has come,” Wike said.

“If you are not satisfied with that, there is nothing we can do. What is important is that peace has returned, whatever thing anybody says is not my business.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike stated that some individuals had turned the crisis in Rivers State into a lucrative venture, using it to illegally enrich themselves for selfish purposes.

He alleged that those people were displeased with his reconciliation with Fubara.

