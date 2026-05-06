A Nigerian graduate identified as Favour Eze opened a provision store after failing to secure a job with her degree

The Science Laboratory Technology graduate had earlier cried out on social media about being unemployed despite finishing with a second-class upper

She revealed that an anonymous donor on X assisted her with the funds needed to start the small business

A Nigerian lady who graduated with a second-class upper division has started a provision business after her search for a white-collar job proved unsuccessful.

The graduate, identified as Favour Eze, shared her journey from unemployment to entrepreneurship in a series of posts on X.

A young graduate who was looking for job opens provision store. Photo credit: Favour Eze/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian graduate searches for job

Favour first drew attention to her plight on March 30, 2026, when she posted photos from her graduation ceremony.

She lamented that the reality of the labour market was different from the joy she felt on her graduation day.

Favour said:

"Since I left school, I never see job 😂😭. And I was busy shining my teeth on that day 😭😭😭. Algorithm, please push this post to my destiny helper biko 🙏. I'm a graduate of science laboratory technology. Second class upper 🥺."

Unemployed graduate opens provision shop

However, in a recent update shared on May 4, 2026, the graduate revealed that her story had changed for the better.

She shared new photos showing her inside a well-stocked provision store, noting that she had stopped waiting for a formal job.

Favour explained that an anonymous person she met on the social media platform provided the "huge support" that made the business possible.

Reactions as unemployed graduate shares update

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@NaijaPrompt_ said:

"My mutuals are winning, congrats Favour. Just like your name you’re favoured."

@_chimsom__ said:

"This is only the beginning… more wins.❤️"

@big_catherinee said:

"Congratulations baby, I am really proud of you."

Graduate celebrate big job offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement after three years of unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng