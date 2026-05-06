2:1 Graduate Shares Job Struggle, Shows Off New Provision Store, Video Melts Hearts
- A Nigerian graduate identified as Favour Eze opened a provision store after failing to secure a job with her degree
- The Science Laboratory Technology graduate had earlier cried out on social media about being unemployed despite finishing with a second-class upper
- She revealed that an anonymous donor on X assisted her with the funds needed to start the small business
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A Nigerian lady who graduated with a second-class upper division has started a provision business after her search for a white-collar job proved unsuccessful.
The graduate, identified as Favour Eze, shared her journey from unemployment to entrepreneurship in a series of posts on X.
Nigerian graduate searches for job
Favour first drew attention to her plight on March 30, 2026, when she posted photos from her graduation ceremony.
She lamented that the reality of the labour market was different from the joy she felt on her graduation day.
Favour said:
"Since I left school, I never see job 😂😭. And I was busy shining my teeth on that day 😭😭😭. Algorithm, please push this post to my destiny helper biko 🙏. I'm a graduate of science laboratory technology. Second class upper 🥺."
Unemployed graduate opens provision shop
However, in a recent update shared on May 4, 2026, the graduate revealed that her story had changed for the better.
She shared new photos showing her inside a well-stocked provision store, noting that she had stopped waiting for a formal job.
Favour explained that an anonymous person she met on the social media platform provided the "huge support" that made the business possible.
Reactions as unemployed graduate shares update
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:
@NaijaPrompt_ said:
"My mutuals are winning, congrats Favour. Just like your name you’re favoured."
@_chimsom__ said:
"This is only the beginning… more wins.❤️"
@big_catherinee said:
"Congratulations baby, I am really proud of you."
Graduate celebrate big job offer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement after three years of unemployment.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng