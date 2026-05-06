Dino Melaye has criticised Peter Obi’s exit from the ADC and questioned his capacity to handle political pressure

Peter Obi said he left the party after enduring internal crises and a political environment he described as toxic

Melaye lambasted the former Anambra governor and accused him of being an agent of the incumbent

Former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi following the ex-presidential candidate’s exit from the African Democratic Congress.

Melaye questioned Obi’s resilience in the face of political pressure and accused him of avoiding difficult environments within party structures.

Dino Melaye spoke out against Peter Obi’s decision to leave the African Democratic Congress. Photo: FB/DinoMelaye,PeterObi

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on social media, Melaye argued that Obi’s decision to leave the coalition party raises doubts about his ability to manage national challenges.

He portrayed Nigeria’s political climate as far more demanding than internal party disputes and suggested Obi lacks the toughness required for leadership.

“Peter Obi excused himself from tough situation. If he can not face party tribulations and crisis, how does he intend to handle Nigeria,? Because Nigeria wahala pass ADC problems oooo. He can only operate in an air-conditioned kitchen. Hot kitchens are not for him,” Melaye wrote.

Obi’s exit sparks fresh political controversy

Obi had earlier confirmed his departure from the ADC, citing deepening internal crises and what he described as a worsening national environment.

He said the decision came after careful reflection and frustration over persistent instability within political platforms he has joined.

Peter Obi said he left the party after enduring internal crises. Photo: FB/PeetrObi

Source: Facebook

The former Labour Party flagbearer described the system as hostile to genuine reform efforts. According to him, political spaces are increasingly shaped by distrust, pressure, and internal conflict, which distract from addressing urgent national issues.

“We now live in an environment that has become increasingly toxic, where the system that should protect and create opportunities often works against the people,” Obi said.

He also pointed to recurring disputes and legal battles within the ADC, noting that such challenges mirror the issues that previously affected the Labour Party.

Obi maintained that his decision was not driven by personal grievances with party leaders.

Melaye questions Obi’s political track record

Melaye went further to criticise Obi’s political journey, alleging that he has consistently avoided competitive primaries. He claimed Obi benefited from automatic tickets in previous political roles and suggested this pattern influenced his latest move.

“He has never gone through primary, APGA gave him free Governorship ticket, Atiku gave him free VP ticket, Labour gave free Presidential ticket. He can not be part of Primary election, reason why he left PDP, reason why he left ADC for another free ticket in NDC. NDC is an agency of APC,” Melaye stated.

Despite the criticism, Obi insisted he remains committed to Nigeria’s progress. He said his ambition is not tied to holding office but to improving living conditions across the country.

“I am not desperate to be President, Vice President or Senate President. I am desperate to see a Nigeria where people can live in dignity, without hunger, fear, or displacement,” he said.

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the LP 'wondered what new Obi intends to sell to Nigerians.'

Source: Legit.ng