The FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he often weeps privately when reflecting on what he describes as acts of betrayal by the suspended Rovers governor, Siminalayi Fubara

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, made the emotional statement during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 2

Wike described Fubara’s actions as painful, especially considering the role he played in his emergence as Rivers state governor in 2023

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he often wept when he thinks about the alleged acts of betrayal shown to him by the suspended Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara.

“Fubara betrayed me after I gave him everything” - Wike

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, made this revelation during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja on Monday, June 2.

He clarified his stance regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state and his fallout with Fubara, who was suspended from office since March 2025.

As reported by The Guardian, Wike noted that he often asked himself if Fubara’s actions toward him were necessary, despite the role he played to ensure he succeeded him.

I play back his speeches and I weep - Wike

“When I go back in my quiet moments, I play the video of speeches of the governor (Fubara), what he said, what he did to me, I weep,” Wike said.

“This is somebody who brought you, gave you food, gave you everything, did this to you, and then you became a tool for his enemies to fight him.”

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

The state has continued to make the headlines since Fubara's suspension, as various stakeholders continue to fault President Bola Tinubu's decision.

"I never backed emergency rule in Rivers" - Wike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike denied allegations that he supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers state.

In a media chat held in Abuja on Monday, June 2, Wike dissociated himself from the move and emphasised that he would not have endorsed it had he been Tinubu reached out to him.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, also clarified that he holds no personal grudge against his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, despite the political tension in Rivers state.

