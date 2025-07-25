A Federal High Court in Kano has sentenced popular TikToker Abubakar Ibrahim, also known as G-Fresh, to five months in prison for abusing the Naira

G-Fresh, who pleaded guilty to the charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The social media influencer who boasts over 1.5 million TikTok followers was previously apprehended by Kano Hisbah for allegedly misreciting a Quranic verse

Kano State – A Kano-based TikToker, Abubakar Ibrahim, also known as G-Fresh, was handed a five-month prison sentence by a Federal High Court in Kano for abusing the Naira.

Justice Sale Musa Shuaibu, the presiding judge, handed down the verdict after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission brought the TikToker before the court, as reported by Daily Trust.

A Kano-based TikToker, Abubakar Ibrahim, also known as G-Fresh, was handed a five-month prison sentence by a Federal High Court in Kano for abusing the Naira. Photo Credit - @Kanostatematerial

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng gathered that Ibrahim pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him.

The court subsequently handed down a five-month prison term, with the option of a ₦200,000 fine.

G-Fresh was found guilty of spraying bundles of N1,000 notes at a shop opening celebration of another TikTok sensation, Rahama Sa’idu, in the Tarauni area of the state last year.

G-Fresh, a social media personality with over 1.5 million TikTok followers, rose to fame with his humorous skits and rap-inspired videos, showcasing his bold and candid comic style.

Daily Trust also reported that members of the Hisbah Command in Kano State earlier apprehended G-Fresh Al’ameen, over allegations of making inappropriate statements.

According to online reports, Aliyu Usman, an official overseeing the board’s surveillance unit, stated that G-Fresh was detained for inaccurately reciting Al-Fatiha, the opening chapter of the Quran, during the last Sallah celebration on April 11.

A Kano-based TikToker, Abubakar Ibrahim, also known as G-Fresh, was handed a five-month prison sentence by a Federal High Court in Kano for abusing the Naira. Photo Credit - gfresh_alameen

Source: Instagram

DEEONE slams VDM over TikTok account loss

Legit.ng also reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has shared his grievance online after he lost his TikTok account.

The reality star, who was dragged by media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, with real name Radiogad, claimed that popular TikToker, Martins Vincent Otse (Verydarkman) and his fan base known as Ratels were responsible for his misfortune.

In the recording, the funny man labelled the social media activist as disrespectful, a manipulator and a 'mumu'. Deecone disclosed that VDM was playing with him. He alleged that VDM told people that the government was supporting his action against him.

Scholar kicks against non-consensual recording by TikTokers

Legit.ng also reported that a Kano State-based Islamic scholar, Dr. Ibrahim Siraj Adhama, has strongly denounced the recent trend of filming Muslim women without their consent for prank videos, labelling the act as "haram", meaning it is forbidden according to Islamic doctrines.

Legit.ng learned that his remarks came amid growing outrage among women in Kano over the violation of their privacy and dignity through such videos. In an interview with Legit.ng, Adhama emphasised that Islam places a high premium on the respect, dignity, and privacy of women, particularly married women.

The cleric further related the filming incidents to a historical event during the Prophet’s time. The Jewish tribe of 'Banu Qaynuqa' was expelled from Madina after a Jewish blacksmith harassed a Muslim woman in the marketplace, as referenced in Ibn Kathir’s Al-Bidaya wa Al-Nihaya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng