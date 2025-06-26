The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that the National Assembly will intervene and resolve the crisis rocking Rivers state

Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu, made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja during the commissioning of a project

Rivers Governor Fubara was suspended by President Tinubu for six months following his rift with FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Over three months into the six-month long state of emergency imposed on Rivers state by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has promised that the National Assembly will help resolve the political crisis in the state.

We cannot joke with Rivers crisis - Akpabio

Akpabio made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja when he represented President Tinubu to commission the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“Rivers State is one state that we cannot joke with and that is why we are going to do everything possible to ensure that there is peace and tranquility. And all the ants that would have disturbed us in 2027, my brother, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, is prepared to smash them before that period and Almighty Allah will guide you as you do so. Can we shout Amen?”

Uproar in Senate over appointment of RSIEC chairman

Akpabio spoke after there was a rowdy session at the Senate on Wednesday, June 25, over the confirmation of Michael Odey, a Cross River State indigene, appointed as chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian senators, including Borno Senator Ali Ndume, Bauchi Senator Abdul Ningi, argued on the merit of nominating a non-indigene, and debated over the principle of federal character.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, intervened in the debate and noted that there was no constitutional barrier to appointing non-indigenes to such roles.

Why Fubara was suspended for six-month

Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, 2025, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as sole administrator.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads barely six months after the latter resumed office over the control of Rivers state's political structure.

The state has continued to make the headlines since Fubara's suspension, as various stakeholders continue to fault President Bola Tinubu's decision.

