The date President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will reinstate suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara has emerged

Inside sources in the Presidency said President Tinubu will restore Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly later this month

The Presidential sources explained the reason for the decision to reinstate the suspended Fubara and the state assembly

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly preparing to reinstate the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly later this month.

The reinstatement follows the successful brokering of a truce between Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

As reported by The Punch, Presidency sources said Tinubu is considering Fubara’s return to office after a closed-door reconciliation meeting held Thursday night at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

A source familiar with the talks said:

“Fubara is happy with the peace brokered by the President. Given the way things have progressed—Fubara and Wike were recently seen riding together and exchanging pleasantries—the deal for Fubara’s return is sealed.”

A Presidency insider disclosed the time Tinubu will reinstate Fubara as the governor of Rivers state.

“At the latest, Fubara should resume as Rivers State Governor this month. Once the President returns from his visits to Saint Lucia and Brazil, he will make the formal announcement.”

A separate source confirmed that during the Thursday night meeting, Tinubu personally informed Fubara that he should “start preparing to return to office” as part of a final reconciliation arrangement with Wike.

Fubara: Tinubu asked to end emergency rule in Rivers

Recall that the Citizens’ Action for Democratic Restoration (CADR) called for an immediate end to emergency rule in Rivers state.

The civic group accused Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.) of dismantling democratic structures, defying court orders, and cracking down on peaceful protesters.

CADR urged the president to reinstate Governor Siminalayi Fubara and initiate dialogue-driven, constitutional peacebuilding.

Presidency breaks silence as Tinubu, Wike, Fubara meet

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu finally brokered peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers state as he met with stakeholders behind closed doors on Thursday night, June 26.

The presidency confirmed the development in a statement on Friday morning and shared a video of the moment on social media.

Suspended Governor Fubara and his aggrieved political godfather were in attendance, as well as the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly.

