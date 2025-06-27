President Bola Tinubu has finally brokered peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers state as he met with stakeholders behind closed doors on Thursday night, June 26

The presidency confirmed the development in a statement on Friday morning and shared a video of the moment on social media

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his aggrieved political godfather were in attendance, as well as the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly

The presidency has confirmed a meeting between President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, suspended Governor Siminalayi of Rivers and the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 26.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Friday morning, June 27, stating that the president brokered peace in Rivers State's political crisis.

President Bola Tinubu brokers Rivers peace talks Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu brokered Rivers peace talks

Onanuga, while sharing the video of their meeting, stated that President Tinubu "hosted a reconciliation meeting on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, bringing together all the figures in the Rivers State political crisis."

He further explained that the meeting, which was attended by the major stakeholders in the over two-year political crisis in the oil-rich state, was held behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday night.

Here is the video of the moment:

Stakeholders in the Rivers political crisis

The Rivers political crisis is between the suspended Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather and immediate past governor of the state, Wike. In recent months, the rift between the two political gladiators escalated, leading to attacks on oil installations and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu.

President Tinubu, after declaring the state of emergency, announced the suspension of the governor and the state house of assembly loyal to the former governor. But Abbas, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, disclosed the plan of the national assembly to set up a reconciliation committee.

State of Emergency: NASS endorses Tinubu's action

The National Assembly subsequently endorsed President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The House of Representatives constituted a 21-member ad hoc committee to provide an oversight function for the sole administrator appointed by the president in the state.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee was chaired by House Leader Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who had already commenced engagement with the key stakeholders in the state.

Consequently, the Senate on the same day constituted its committee to oversee the activities of the Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during the plenary.

NASS supports President Bola Tinubu's action on the Rivers political crisis Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Sins of Fubara that Tinubu mentioned

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu finally suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly following the political crisis rocking the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night, March 18, Tinubu pointed out three times that the suspended governor abused the rule of law.

The president also recalled that he had made efforts to ensure a lasting peace, but the parties involved have refused to comply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng