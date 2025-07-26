FCT minister Nyesom Wike is trending online after a video captured the moment he received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

In a video that has gone viral, Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, danced joyfully and appreciated God after his conferment

Lere Olayinka, an aide to the FCT minister, shared photos and videos of Wike celebrating the milestone with his friends and supporters, including the governor of Adamawa state

On Saturday, July 26, a viral video showed the moment Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is seen dancing and celebrating following the awarding of an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (DSc Honoris Causa) on FCT minister Nyesom Wike. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

The celebratory moment, which has since gone viral on social media, took place on UNIPORT’s campus in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, during the university’s convocation.

In the video, Wike, surrounded by supporters and dignitaries, including the governor of Adamawa state, visibly moved and expressed joy through energetic dance steps shortly after the honour was bestowed on him.

A former governor of Rivers state and an alumnus of UNIPORT was recognised for his contributions to public service, urban development, and infrastructural transformation both in Rivers State and in the FCT.

Lere Olayinka, an aide to the FCT minister, shared the video, accompanied by photos of the development on his X page on Saturday evening.

Moment captured FCT minister Nyesom Wike received Honorary Doctorate Degree from UNIPORT has gone viral. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Nigerans react to Wike's celebratory mood

Nigerians took to the comment section of Lere Olayinka's page on X and shared their opinion about Wike's dance move. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@Aluta_Panorama tweeted:

"Integrity wears no title. All these frivolities of giving award to serving public servants must stop. And there is no other person to stop it if not PO."

@FGN001

"This man should be pitied for buying all this friendship and attention. If the money tank were turned off, how many attendees / friends would stand?"

@Udoka62782315

"Alcohol at work. The spirit of alcohol is at work in his life."

@Olalekanakogun tweeted:

"Good music will take you anywhere you want to go, be anything you want to be at that moment. Music is life."

@BalogunREADONE tweeted:

"Slicing them all in the dance .... Mr agreement is agreement."

@CardinalStation tweeted:

"The clowns clapping for him and the clown posting this hypocrisy of a drunkard are no different from the drunkard himself."

@Charles_Uwakwe4 tweeted:

"@GovWike deserved PhD award in Uniport. He built new convocation arena and brought Law faculty in Uniport. Congratulations sir on your award."

"But, he has done worst 👎things to rivers in last two years in Rivers state."

@soulakrest100

"The reason why people think education is a scam. Why would a citadel and fountain of knowledge dole out such yo a 50-year whiskey drunk."

