Abuja, FCT - The France chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the new national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, to move the party toward greater unity, discipline, and strategic advancement.

Legit.ng reports that Yilwatda emerged on Thursday, July 24, at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting as the 7th national chairman of Nigeria's ruling party following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on health grounds.

We're confident in Yilwatda's ability - France APC

In a statement released Friday, July 25, in Abuja, APC France chairperson, Hajia Amina Suzuki Baba, expressed confidence in Yilwatda's ability to provide visionary leadership that aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement reads:

"On behalf of the entire executive council and all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) France Chapter, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda on his well-deserved inauguration as the National Chairman of our great party, the APC.

"This new chapter marks not only a personal achievement but a renewed opportunity to steer our party toward greater unity, discipline, and strategic advancement.

"We are confident in your ability to provide visionary leadership that aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR."

We are committed to APC's growth - Hajia Baba

Hajia Suzuki Baba added that as members of the diaspora in France and Europe, we remain committed to contributing to the growth and success of the party.

"We will leverage our unique positions to mobilise support, promote our party's ideals, and advocate for the interests of Nigerians abroad," the statement continued.

"We look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our party's presence in Europe, foster greater engagement with Nigerian communities, and support initiatives that promote democracy, development, and progress in our beloved nation.

"As you take on this crucial role at such a defining moment in our nation's democratic journey, we pray for wisdom, strength, and divine guidance. May your tenure be marked by impactful reforms, inclusiveness, and an unwavering commitment to party values and national progress. Congratulations once again, sir.

"We are eager to collaborate with you and support your vision for the APC."

New APC chairman releases agenda

Meanwhile, Prof. Yilwatda has vowed to ensure unity in all the party organs and to recognise all participants nationwide.

Yilwatda, while giving his acceptance speech on Thursday, July 24, at the 14th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja, vowed that his administration would expand the ruling party.

“I pledge without hesitation that I will work with everybody in the party…I will expand the party with you," he said.

Tinubu mentions why APC suspended national convention

In a related development, President Tinubu has disclosed the reason the ruling APC suspended its national convention, saying it was to accommodate more defectors from the opposition parties.

Tinubu made the disclosure while speaking at the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday and expressed the confidence that more opposition leaders would soon join the ruling party.

At the APC NEC meeting, Tinubu mocked the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and slammed the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition, which recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (APC) as its political platform.

