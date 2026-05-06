Arsenal have set a unique UEFA Champions League record following their qualification for the 2025/26 final

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal in the second leg of the semi-final at the London Stadium on Tuesday, May 6

The Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised the winning mentality of the players during the match

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in 20 years.

The North London side secured a 1-0 victory in the second leg in London, with Bukayo Saka scoring the decisive goal in the 44th minute.

Bukayo Saka scores the winning goal for Arsenal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinal second leg. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The first leg ended 1-1 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, with Viktor Gyokeres and Julian Alvarez finding the net.

The Gunners had fallen short at the semi-final stage last season after losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

This will be Arsenal’s second-ever Champions League final, their first since 2006, when they lost 2-1 to FC Barcelona under legendary manager Arsene Wenger.

They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between PSG and Bayern Munich, who meet at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Arsenal make Champions League history

Arsenal have set a unique record in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

According to Opta, the Gunners have become the first team to play 14 or more matches in a single Champions League campaign without suffering defeat.

An emotional Mikel Arteta expressed joy in the manner in which the fans received the players after their victory.

The Arsenal manager said the players did a remarkable job by creating history in the UCL. He said via Football London:

"It's an incredible night, we made history again together, and I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that's involved in this football club. The manner that we received outside the stadium was special and unique.

"We knew how much it meant to everybody, we put everything, the boys did an incredible job and after 20 years and a second time in our history, we are back in the Champions League final."

Arsenal sets a unique record in the UEFA Champions League after their win against Atletico Madrid. Photo by: Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish manager said the players have to maintain the same momentum as they fight for the highest club trophy in the world. He said:

"That box is ticked now, now we have to maintain it, but now we're going to the level that I think a top club that wants to be fighting consistently for the highest trophies, that's a must, and I will put it now, and we have to maintain it," per Flash Score.

The Gunners will now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where they face West Ham United away on Sunday, May 10.

Mysterious cat predicted Arsenal vs Atletico

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted which team would reach the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

The mysterious cat backed Atletico Madrid to go through, and as it predicted Diego Simeone’s side to win the first leg, it got the prediction wrong again.

Source: Legit.ng