Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with ADC leaders and stakeholders in Abuja ahead of the 2027 elections

Atiku described the high-level engagement with ADC National Chairman David Mark and party figures as productive

The meeting signalled growing political consultations and alliance-building ahead of the 2027 general election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has spoken publicly following a closed-door meeting with leaders and key stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

Meeting held with ADC leadership

Atiku Breaks Silence After High-Level Meeting with ADC Leadership Ahead of 2027

Source: Facebook

Atiku via X, said the meeting took place at the residence of the party’s National Chairman, David Mark, and brought together prominent figures within the ADC as political consultations continue ahead of the 2027 general election.

Although details of the discussions were not disclosed, the engagement is seen as part of ongoing efforts to build alliances and strengthen political positioning.

Atiku describes engagement as productive

Reacting after the meeting, Atiku gave a brief update, describing the talks as constructive.

“We have just concluded a meeting with the leadership and stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at the Abuja residence of the party's National Chairman, David Mark. It was a productive meeting,” he said.

Consultations intensify ahead of 2027

The development underscores increasing political activity among key opposition figures as consultations and alignments gather momentum ahead of the next general election.

Observers say such engagements may play a critical role in shaping alliances and strategies in the run-up to 2027.

Atiku meets Amaechi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has concluded a closed-door meeting with former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 general election.

The meeting, described as strategic, is seen as part of ongoing efforts by key political actors to build alliances and consolidate support ahead of the next electoral cycle. Details of the discussions were not made public, but the engagement is believed to centre on political collaboration and future plans.

Source: Legit.ng