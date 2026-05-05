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Breaking: Drama as Senate Changes Rules to Become Senate President
Politics

Breaking: Drama as Senate Changes Rules to Become Senate President

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

The Senate has made a major shift to its internal rules as it amended its standing orders to restrict the eligibility of candidates for the office of the Senate President to only members of the 10th National Assembly.

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The move came after a marathon closed-door session where the lawmakers agreed on new criteria that prioritise parliamentary hierarchy and experience. Under the revised rules, only senators who have been in the national assembly would be able to contest for principal offices.

The Senate has amended its standing order that only Senators from the 10th Assembly who returned to the chamber in the 2027 elections can become the next Senate president.
Senate changes orders who who can become the Senate president Photo Credit: @SPNigeria
Source: Facebook

According to Channels TV, the new law stated that at least one of the two terms must be the immediate term before the nomination, a move that effectively narrowed the field of contenders.

The amended Order 4 of the Senate reads:

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“Nomination of Senators to serve as Presiding Officers shall be in accordance with the ranking of Senators and shall be strictly adhered to.

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“The order of ranking are (i) former President of the Senate, (ii) former Deputy President of the Senate, (iii) former Principal Officers of the Senate, (iv) Senators who had served at least one term of four years, (v) Senators who had been members of the House of Representatives, and (vi) in the absence of i to v, Senators elected into the Senate for the first time.”

This means that only senators currently serving under the Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership of the 10th Assembly who secured their re-election in the 2027 general elections would be able to contest for the Senate presidency and other principal offices.

According to the Senate, the development was intended to strengthen adherence to the tradition of ranking within the Upper legislative chamber.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian SenateNigerian PresidencyNational AssemblyGodswill Akpabio
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