Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has promised to sustain peace in the state after President Bola Tinubu brokered peace between him and his estranged political godfather, Nysom Wike, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday night.

Addressing journalists after the meeting in Abuja, the governor disclosed that peace is all that the state needs now and that all parties have agreed to and that his administration would not deviate from the deal.

Rivers crisis: Wike speaks after meeting Tinubu

Speaking on the development, Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that they have all agreed on all issues and they have come to inform the president.

The minister's statement reads:

"We have all agreed to work together. Everything is over. We are members of the same political family. As humans, we have disagreements. We also have time to settle the disagreements. There is no more acrimony. Everything is over. It's a day we have to thank the Almighty."

Stakeholders in the Rivers political crisis

The Rivers political crisis is between the suspended Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather and immediate past governor of the state, Wike. In recent months, the rift between the two political gladiators escalated, leading to attacks on oil installations and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu.

President Tinubu, after declaring the state of emergency, announced the suspension of the governor and the state house of assembly loyal to the former governor. But Abbas, at the resumption of the plenary on Tuesday, May 7, 2025, disclosed the plan of the national assembly to set up a reconciliation committee.

State of Emergency: NASS endorses Tinubu's action

The National Assembly subsequently endorsed President Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state. The House of Representatives constituted a 21-member ad hoc committee to provide an oversight function for the sole administrator appointed by the president in the state.

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee was chaired by House Leader Prof Julius Ihonvbere, who had already commenced engagement with the key stakeholders in the state.

Consequently, the Senate on the same day constituted its committee to oversee the activities of the Rivers administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the development during the plenary.

Tinubu hosts Wike, Fubara over Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has finally brokered peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers state as he met with stakeholders behind closed doors on Thursday night, June 26.

The presidency confirmed the development in a statement on Friday morning and shared a video of the moment on social media.

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his aggrieved political godfather were in attendance, as well as the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly.

