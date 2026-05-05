Islamic clerics in Katsina have rejected the APC’s female House of Representatives candidate choice ahead of the 2027 elections

Jamilu Abdu-Mani emerged as the APC consensus candidate for Mani/Bindawa federal constituency after a tense internal selection process

Clerics, who cited religious objections during sermons, urged party stakeholders to reverse the nomination decision in the constituency

Islamic clerics in parts of Katsina state have spoken out against the choice of a female candidate for the 2027 House of Representatives election.

The candidate at the centre of the controversy, Jamilu Abdu-Mani, currently serves as Special Adviser on Girl Child Education and Child Development to Governor Dikko Radda.

Islamic clerics in Katsina reject woman as APC Reps candidate. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

She recently emerged as the consensus candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Mani/Bindawa federal constituency after a tense selection process within the party.

Earlier, another aspirant, Ahmad Saleh, had been picked, but disagreements forced party leaders to revisit the decision. A committee led by former governor Aminu Masari later oversaw a new round of consultations that produced Abdu-Mani as the agreed candidate, replacing other hopefuls, including the sitting lawmaker, Ahmad Yusuf.

However, her nomination has not gone down well with some religious leaders in the area.

Katsina clerics call for rejection of candidate

During a teaching session at a mosque in Katsina, one cleric, Abu Abdullahi, criticised the decision, as stated by Premium Times. According to the cleric, her emergence goes against religious teachings.

"The Prophet, in an authentic Hadith, cautioned us against handing leadership affairs to women. Why do we, people of this constituency, want to deviate from our religious teachings? It’s against our teachings," he was quoted as saying.

In a similar tone, another cleric, Usman Salisu, used his Friday sermon in Bindawa to call on political leaders and community stakeholders to resist the move.

He urged them to challenge the party’s decision, even if it comes at a personal cost:

“We have heard rumour that a party has opted for a woman as its flagbearer in the next election. We are respectfully calling on the chairman of Bindawa local government and other stakeholders to challenge this decision, even if it will cost them their positions, because the Prophet said any society that appoints a woman as a leader is doomed"

Outrage in Katsina as Islamic clerics reject woman as APC Reps candidate

Source: Original

Buhari's son emerges APC consensus candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Yusuf Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been selected as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in Katsina state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party stakeholders reportedly backed his emergence as the consensus choice following internal consultations within the APC structure in the state. The endorsement is seen as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s hold in the strategically important constituency.

APC forms bought for Governor Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that supporters and political stakeholders in Rivers state purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms for Governor Siminalayi Fubara ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The move was reportedly spearheaded by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante alongside members of the Rivers Elders Forum, who said the decision showed the “yearnings of Rivers people” for continuity in leadership and governance direction.

Source: Legit.ng