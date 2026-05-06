Nigerian TikToker Cindy Oshodi cried online after recent threats she has been receiving online

Legit.ng earlier reported that a leaked bedroom video of the influencer circulated online and drew the attention

In a recent video, Cindy opened up on what her friends from Ekiti State University are planning for her

Nigerian TikToker and brand influencer, Cindy Oshodi, has spoken out following fresh threats from her former university mates who are planning to release more of her private videos.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a private video of popular TikToker Cindy Oshodi surfaced online, to the dismay of many Nigerians who are now reacting to it.

Cindy Oshodi faces fresh threats as private tapes resurface. Credit: @cindyofoshodi

Source: Instagram

In the recording, which lasted a few minutes, the brand influencer was with a man who used a face mask to conceal his identity as they both got personal in the other room.

The man’s action in the video left many viewers alarmed, with some reacting to the couple’s explicit moments.

At some point, the pair reportedly moved from the initial location to the living room, where they continued.

Oshodi, who studied at Ekiti State University (EKSU), expressed her distress over the situation, lamenting that her past is being used against her.

She revealed that some of her school friends are bent on tarnishing her image further by leaking additional recordings from her university days.

In a post addressing the issue, she shared a cryptic caption:

“She was my friend at EKSU. I will send more for you to post. Omo, I am learning humans.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cindy reacted in a video on her TikTok page, she took responsibility for the video and explained that it happened between 2019 and 2020.

According to her, she did not know better at the time and was pushed into making such videos to meet her needs.

She added that she was sorry for disappointing her fans and lamented that if she opened a GoFundMe to raise money for herself, people would still criticise her.

Nigerians react as TikToker Cindy Oshodi’s leaked bedroom video trends online. Photo credit@cindyoshodi

Source: Instagram

She also stated that if she fully explained what she had been through, many people would be shocked by her story.

Reacting, fans criticised her and said there was no excuse for making such a video to survive.

According to them, many people go through worse situations but do not compromise their integrity because of it.

Netizens react to Cindy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Remmique said:

"Cindy, don’t let anything get to you, just face front, we stand by you, we are with you 💯 John 8:7, keep the vibe going, rooting for you ẹjẹ."

Ayomhi said:

"There is nothing bad in the video and she don't did it intentionally I think she is drunk 🥺."

Mhiz Dynamic said:

"I like the way you don’t care ❤️give them one month everyone will move on to next chapter You are strong 💪 ."

Sisi Alagbo reacts to bedroom video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Popular herb seller and social media influencer Eniola Sisialagbo has issued an apology after a private video involving her and her husband trended online.

The influencer addressed the controversy in a Facebook post, where she admitted wrongdoing and appealed to fans for understanding.

Reports had earlier indicated that the clip, which allegedly showed Sisialagbo in a private situation with her husband and another woman, was first shared in a group chat before spreading across social media platforms.

The development drew criticism from online users, many of whom questioned her public image and influence.

Reacting to the backlash, the influencer acknowledged the incident and expressed regret.

“I own my mistakes and I apologize with all sincerity of the video circulating online, I am deeply sorry to everyone who felt disappointed in me,” she wrote.

She explained that the situation has taken a heavy emotional toll on her, revealing that she has struggled to cope since the clip surfaced.

Source: Legit.ng