The history of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dates back to 2013, following a merger between at least three opposition parties

In 2023, the merger paid off, and the APC ended the 16-year dominance of the PDP, but this would not have been possible without the party's leadership

As Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda takes over as APC national chairman, Legit.ng highlights all the party's national chairmen from 2013 to 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been a significant powerhouse in the Nigerian political scene since its establishment in 2013.

Legit.ng reports that the APC was born out of a merger between three major opposition parties in Nigeria: the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Nentawe Yilwatda permanently replaces Abdullahi Ganduj,e who resigned in June 2025. Photo credits: @RakaFatima, @AbubakarRamala6, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

As a prominent political party, the leadership of the APC has seen several changes over the years, with Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda being the new sheriff in town.

List of APC national chairpersons

In this report, Legit.ng presents the complete list of APC national chairmen.

1. Bisi Akande (2013 - 2014)

The elder statesman and former governor of Osun state held the position of the national chairman of the APC briefly on an interim basis when the party was first formed.

He played a pivotal role in uniting various opposition parties to form a cohesive platform to challenge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party at the time.

Akande's leadership set the foundation for the APC's future success, and he is still a party member.

2. John Oyegun (2014 - 2018)

John Oyegun is the party's longest-serving chairman since its formation in 2013.

Following the APC's official registration as a political party in 2014, Oyegun became the first substantive national chairman.

Under his leadership, the party made significant gains, winning the 2015 general elections and forming the government at the federal level.

Oyegun's tenure saw the APC's expansion and consolidation of its position in Nigerian politics.

Today, Oyegun is part of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and has even gotten his membership card in his state of origin, Edo.

3. Adams Oshiomhole (2018 - 2020)

Oshiomhole, a former labour leader and Edo governor, took over the reins of the APC in 2018.

During his tenure, the party faced both successes and challenges. Oshiomhole's strong-willed approach contributed to the APC's victory in several state-level elections, but internal disputes and factionalism also emerged within the party.

This development led to his ouster as the chairman of the party.

4. Mai Mala Buni (2020-2022)

Mai Mala Buni was famously known for his caretaker role as the party leader following the controversies that led to the ouster of Oshiomhole, BBC reported.

Following the dissolution of the national working committee (NWC), Buni became the acting chairman and later became the substantive chairman after the party's convention.

When he held the position, he was serving as the executive governor of Yobe state. His leadership has been marked by efforts to unite the party and enhance its electoral prospects.

5. Senator Abdullahi Adamu (2022 - 2023)

Arguably, the most controversial of them all, Senator Abdullahi Adamu's emergence as national chairman was laced with wranglings and reservations following his long-term affiliations with the PDP.

The Nasarawa-born politician once shared that he did not support President Bola Tinubu at the APC presidential primaries.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, reports surfaced that he had tendered his resignation letter from being the national chairman of the APC.

In December of that year, he quit politics.

6. Abubakar Kyari (July 2023 to August 2023)

After Senator Adamu's resignation, the deputy national chairman (North) of the APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emerged as the party's national chairman.

Channels TV reported that Kyari's emergence as interim APC chairman was announced at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Kyari, who represented Borno North senatorial district in the 9th national assembly, presided over the APC NWC meeting that day.

APC picks Abdullahi Ganduje’s successor as Nentawe Yilwatda takes mantle of leadership as national chairman. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

7. Abdullahi Ganduje (August 2023 to June 2025)

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the present board chairman Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), served as the governor of Kano state from 2015 to 2023.

He previously served as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. He is a member and former national chairman of the ruling APC from August 2023 to June 2025.

8. Ali Bukar Dalori (June to July 2025)

A deputy national chairman (North) of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, replaced Ganduje as the national chairman of the Nigerian ruling party

Ganduje’s resignation, which took effect on Friday, June 27, 2025, was confirmed by senior party officials in Abuja as his official letter cited health reasons.

9. Nentawe Yilwatda: APC chairman (July 2025)

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Yilwatda emerged as the new national chairman of the APC, permanently replacing Ganduje, who stepped down.

Yilwatda is a technocrat and politician with roots in engineering, governance, and party politics. Until his appointment as APC national chairman, he was Nigeria's humanitarian affairs minister.

APC changes venue of NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC announced a change in the venue for its 14th NEC meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held at its national secretariat, Buhari House, to the presidential villa.

Barrister Felix Morka, APC's spokesperson, cited logistical reasons for the change of venue for the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng