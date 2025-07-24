APC's new national chairman, Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, has disclosed a ground plan to further cripple the struggling PDP and other opposition parties

Nantewe, who was the APC Plateau governorship candidate in the 2023 election, made the disclosure while giving his acceptance speech after he was announced as the new national chairman

The new APC national chairman also vowed to unite the party and ensure that all organs of the party are effective during his tenure

Prof. Yilwatda Nentawe, the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to ensure unity in all the party organs and recognise all participants nationwide.

Nentawe, while giving his acceptance speech on Thursday, July 24, at the 14th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja, vowed that his administration would expand the ruling party.

APC new national chairman's plan

The new APC chairman, who was the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation before his new role, said: “I pledge without hesitation that I will work with everybody in the party…I will expand the party with you.”

At the APC NEC meeting, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, earlier moved the motion to zone the chairmanship position of the APC to the North Central.

The governor also nominated Nentawe as the party's national chairman. His motion was then seconded by Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives. Recall that Nentawe was the former APC governorship candidate in Plateau state during the 2023 election.

His comment to expand the party resonated with President Bola Tinubu's comment at the NEC meeting on the plan to woo more opposition governors, senators and several prominent figures into the ruling party.

See the video of his speech here:

Tinubu speaks on APC national convention

Tinubu has earlier commented that the APC shifted its national convention to December to accommodate more defectors from the opposition to the ruling party. He had described the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a sinking ship while mocking the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition as a coalition of frustrated people.

The ground plan, if effectively executed, crippled the struggling PDP and other opposition parties. Earlier this year, the PDP lost Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and his counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, to the APC.

The party has also lost several senators and House of Representatives members to the APC, and just 24 hours before the APC NEC meeting, seven of its federal lawmakers joined the APC. The PDP, Labour Party and other opposition parties also also currently facing a leadership crisis since the outcome of the 2023 election.

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

