Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation, vowed to stop the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

Amaechi announced that coalition leaders will fully support the ADC's eventual presidential candidate for the 2027 election

The ex-Rivers governor explained that the opposition leaders were optimistic that the process leading to the emergence of the party’s flagbearer would be fair

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition leaders will fully support the platform's eventual presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

As reported by Vanguard, Amaechi stated this on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, following a political event.

Ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi says coalition leaders will support whoever emerges ADC coalition presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Channels Television also noted Amaechi's stance.

He said:

“The moment anybody emerges from the primary, all of us will support; that’s the agreement.

“We insist on a free and fair, transparent primary."

ADC coalition vs Tinubu, APC

Legit.ng reports that the ADC was recently adopted as a platform to challenge the re-election of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prominent members of the new coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential election.

Other experienced politicians in the group include a former Senate President, David Mark, and ex-interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

Rotimi Amaechi addresses supporters in Rivers state as defection to ADC looms ahead of the 2027 election.

Amaechi markets ADC in Rivers

Meanwhile, addressing his supporters who stormed the Port Harcourt International Airport, the former APC chieftain decried the alleged hunger and hardship in Nigeria. Amaechi called on every indigene of the oil-rich Rivers state to register under the ADC and democratically sack the ruling APC in the 2027 presidential election.

His words:

“Every Rivers man who thinks good of the state and country should move to register with the new party and ensure that we remove the current government and stop the hunger that everybody is suffering from.

“If you are not tired of President Tinubu, I’m tired of President Tinubu. If you’re not hungry, I’m hungry. If the rich men are spending N4 million a month on electricity, only God knows how you are surviving. And the President says he doesn’t care. The President says he is not here to make you happy but ADC is here to make you happy."

Amaechi added:

“Rivers state is notorious for writing (election) results. When they write result, they claim they have won. I will not work with you if you work with those result-snatchers to announce result."

Ayodele says ADC coalition will break

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, Lagos, predicted that the ADC coalition platform would collapse before the 2027 election.

The outspoken cleric predicted "a serious fight" among the coalition leaders.

