Senator Adamu Reportedly Bows to Pressure, Resigns as APC National Chairman
Politics

by  Segun Adeyemi

A new report has confirmed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congres (APC).

The report by Daily Trust stated that the controversial APC chieftain tendered his resignation late at night on Sunday, July 16.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC
Senator Adamu was said to have sent his letter to President Bola Tinubu and his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo Credit: @HMusawaFansClub
It was gathered by Legit.ng that Adamu sent his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, ahead of the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

Similarly, a source revealed that the letter was also sent to the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, around 4 pm on Sunday.

The source said:

“He has resigned. The resignation letter signed by him has been sent to the villa. The letter was addressed to President Tinubu. But since the president is away in Kenya for the AU meeting, the letter was sent to his chief of staff.”

