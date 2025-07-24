Nentawe Yilwatda, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, emerged as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Prof. Yilwatda's emergence follows his nomination and election by the members of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ruling party

Legit.ng notes 10 facts about the new APC chairman as he permanently succeeds the resigned Abdullahi Ganduje and takes over from acting leader Ali Bukar Dalori

FCT, Abuja - Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction, was on Thursday, July 24, elected as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The emergence of the Plateau state-born politician was formally announced during the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja, where party leaders gathered to chart a new direction ahead of the 2027 election.

Yilwatda’s entrustment was adopted as a “consensus decision” by the NEC, a move party leaders described as both symbolic and pragmatic.

Nentawe Yilwatda's profile

Who is Nentawe Yilwatda? Legit.ng highlights 10 key facts about the new APC national chairman.

1) Nentawe Yilwatda: Former INEC commissioner

In 2017, Yilwatda was appointed as a commissioner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He served as the resident electoral commissioner (REC) in Benue state.

2) Yilwatda: 2023 Plateau APC governorship candidate

Yilwatda was the APC governorship candidate in Plateau state during the 2023 election.

He lost to the incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Muftwang.

3) Nentawe Yilwatda: Int'l energy collaborations

Yilwatda was a part of two federal government energy research delegations to the USA and Canada.

The 56-year-old helped with promoting energy efficiency in both residential and public sectors.

4) Yilwatda''s contributions to renewable energy

Yilwatda was part of the PAWA 774 project, a private-sector initiative aimed at providing clean and eco-friendly electricity through micro-grids in Nigerian communities.

Also, he collaborated with Tech-Ville USA to train 100 software and renewable energy engineers in Ondo state.

5) Yilwatda's professional affiliations

Yilwatda is a registered engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

He is a member of notable organisations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and the Solar Society of Nigeria.

6) Yilwatda: Plateau-born politician

The scholar was born on August 8, 1968, in Dungung, Kanke local government area (LGA) of Plateau state to the family of the Late Reverend and Mrs. Toma Yilwatda.

Yiltwada is a chieftain of the APC in the northcentral state.

7) Yilwatda's educational achievements

Yilwatda obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1981 and his GCE (O/Level) in 1986 from Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri.

He later earned a degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, in 1992, followed by a Master of Engineering and PhD from ATBU Bauchi and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, respectively.

8) UNICEF consultancy work

The new APC chairman led a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) turnkey project from 2005 to 2012.

In the role, he oversaw the design, training, and installation of alternative energy sources for cold chain systems across several Nigerian states.

9) Yilwatda specialised in digital systems engineering

After his PhD degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the former humanitarian affairs minister specialised in digital systems engineering.

With his specialisation, he contributed to technological advancements in Nigeria.

10) New APC leadership role

Yilwatda emerged as the new national chairman of the APC, replacing Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Kano state governor, who stepped down citing health issues.

Yilwatda is a technocrat and politician with roots in engineering, governance, and party politics.

APC changes venue of NEC meeting

