A deputy national chairman (North) of the APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, has replaced Abdullahi Ganduje as the national chairman of the Nigerian ruling party

Ganduje’s resignation, which took effect on Friday, June 27, was confirmed by senior party officials in Abuja as his official letter cited personal health reasons

Legit.ng gathered that Dalori is now serving as acting chairman pending further decisions by the National Executive Committee (NEC) or a party convention

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has directed the deputy national chairman (North) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori, to assume the position of acting national chairman.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu's directive follows the surprise resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday, June 27.

Dalori emerges new APC chairman as Ganduje resigns. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Facebook

In a statement late on Friday, June 27, issued by Barrister Felix Morka, the APC official spokesperson, the party praised Ganduje for 'dedicating' himself to strengthening unity among members.

The APC's full reaction can be read below:

Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state, submitted his resignation letter on Friday, June 27, to the national working committee (NWC) through the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, citing health concerns as the reason for his decision.

Ganduje resigns as Dalori emerges as the new APC chairman. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

In the letter, Ganduje explained that he needed to step down to prioritise his well-being. He was elected as the APC’s sixth national chairman on August 3, 2023.

On Friday night, June 27, Morka disclosed that Dalori will succeed Ganduje tentatively.

Snapshot of Ganduje's successor, Dalori

Dalori rose from a modest childhood in Dalori town, Konduga local government area (LGA) of Borno state, to the top of Nigeria's politics as one of the APC's leaders.

His political journey began in 1991, when he was elected councillor for Dalori ward in Konduga LGA. By 1992, he had risen to become the chairman of Konduga local government, securing victory under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the General Ibrahim Babangida transition programme. That served as his political breakthrough as he was re-elected the chairman of Konduga local government.

In 2012, Dalori was elected a member of the Borno state house of assembly under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). His leadership qualities became even more evident when he played a role in the formation of the APC in 2013, a party that dislodged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from power in 2015.

Fate entrusted him with the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno state.

Read more APC news:

Nigerians react as Ganduje suddenly resigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerians shared their thoughts about the unexpected resignation of Ganduje as the APC chairman.

Some commenters expressed doubts about the health reason given.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng