Hon. Philip Agbese claimed no valid nomination for Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as Minority Leader exists

Agbese argued that opposition lawmakers cannot bypass House Standing Rules in leadership appointments

Minority leadership must adhere to established rules and formal recognition by the House

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, said there is no valid nomination of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for any minority leadership position in the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers are jostling to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Kingsley Chinda as minority leader.

Legit.ng reports that Chinda resigned as the minority leader and dumped the PDP after emerging as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State.

Agbese said a caucus of opposition lawmakers cannot alter or circumvent the Standing Rules of the House.

He said claims that Ugochinyere had emerged as Minority Leader were premature and inconsistent with parliamentary procedure.

Agbese made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 7, 2026, amid the ongoing controversy on who to replace Kingsley Chinda.

He argued that Ugochinyere’s supporters claim is based on the erroneous assumption that a numerical majority of opposition lawmakers can independently appoint a Minority Leader.

"The central flaw in the argument is the assumption that a simple numerical majority of members who describe themselves as 'minority members' can independently appoint a Minority Leader."

According to Agbese, Order 9 Rule 7 of the House Standing Orders does not create an elective office that can be filled through an informal caucus vote.

Agbese also rejected suggestions that securing the signatures of 61 lawmakers automatically settles the matter.

"Minority leadership is not equivalent to a constituency election where whoever obtains the highest votes automatically assumes office."

The lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency stressed that parliamentary leadership positions are governed by established rules, conventions, party structures, and institutional procedures.

The Benue lawmaker further rejected claims that the endorsement process had already been concluded, insisting that no nomination becomes effective until it is formally recognised by the House.

"There is no completed process until the House recognises the nomination."

Agbese alleges forgery over minority leader contest

Recall that chaos erupted in the House of Representatives as lawmakers battled for the minority leader position to replace Chinda.

Philip Agbese accused colleagues of forgery in Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere's endorsement following Chinda's resignation.

Tensions escalate with allegations of bribery and disputes over leadership support during the plenary on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Agbese wins Labour Party ticket after dumping APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Agbese secured the Labour Party ticket for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Deputy House spokesperson won the direct primary with over 52,000 votes across Benue wards.

The Labour Party, which concluded primaries in Benue, produced candidates for senatorial and governorship positions.

Source: Legit.ng