The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not his preferred aspirant in the run-up to the party’s presidential primaries in Abuja.

Adamu noted that the former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was his preferred choice but supported Tunubu after he emerged as the APC standard bearer.

He stated this on Tuesday, July 11, while speaking on ARISE NEWS.

The APC chairman further stated that he had the right to support whoever he wanted before the emergence of President Tinubu at the convention in 2022.

Adamau said:

“I think that’s a soft selling point for you media people. It is true that at the time that I made a presentation to the National Working Committee (NWC), the name of Senator Ahmed Lawan was thrown up.

“That was before the convention. So many things took place between then and the actual date of the convention and you saw what culminated in the convention unanimously. I was there and I led the convention of the party.

“A day after the convention, I took the entire working committee to his (Tinubu’s) house in Asokoro and assured him of our support and said we will stand shoulder to shoulder with him and ensure that the mandate was sold properly to the people of Nigeria. We won the election. Instead of being praised, we are vilified.”

