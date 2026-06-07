Armed bandits ambushed and killed three FRSC personnel in Kebbi State over the weekend

Governor Nasir Idris convened an emergency security meeting to tackle rising bandit attacks in the region

Local sources reported that this incident marks the fifth attack on security operatives in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Armed bandits attacked and killed three Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) personnel in Kebbi State.

The terrorists ambushed the FRSC operatives over the weekend while on official duty along the Tsamiya–Illo road in the Bagudo local government area.

The victims were identified as DCRMA Umar Aliyu, SRMA Ezra Manu Gona, and RMA I Mansur Ibrahim Nasir.

As reported by Daily Trust, a local stated this after the tragic incident, adding that the bandits were about 20 in number.

The local added that immediately after killing the FRSC personnel, the bandits retreated into the bush on their motorcycles.

“They tried to escape from the bandits who were on bike but they pursued them with their motorcycles and killed them before they could escape into the bush,”

“They are always coming to attack security operatives in this area. This is about the fifth time they are coming to kill security officers at their duty post in this area.”

The FRSC command in the state has yet to issue any official statement over the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Governor Nasir Idris had convened an emergency security meeting at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi following the spate of bandit attacks in parts of the state.

The security meeting is to strengthen the coordinated efforts aimed at addressing the emerging security challenges in the state.

“My administration will not tolerate or spare anyone found to be an informant. Anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, and justice will be served.”

Gunmen kill 5 after opening fire on villagers

Recall that five people were confirmed dead in Gwan-Ajang attack as gunmen opened fire during a social event.

The Plateau State Police Command mobilised to restore calm and track down attackers after the tragic incident

Conflicting accounts arise over casualties, with a local youth group reporting seven fatalities.

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Bandits kill 17, including 7 Sallah visitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits riding on about 150 motorcycles stormed the Dangulbi community in Sokoto state, killing 17 people, including seven Sallah visitors.

The attackers looted shops, abducted residents, and forced villagers to flee into nearby forests, leaving the community in fear and mourning.

Locals have appealed to the federal and state governments for urgent intervention, warning that continued insecurity threatens farming and daily life.

Source: Legit.ng